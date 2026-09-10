Nissan Pixo small EV for Europe to debut September 23

In Cars, International News, Nissan / by Mick Chan / 10 September 2026 7:02 pm

Nissan has announced the upcoming debut of the Pixo for September 23, which will be a compact electric vehicle the European market. This will join the brand’s EV line-up alongside the Leaf and the Micra, with the Juke EV set to join its ranks later on, said the carmaker.

This should be the Japanese brand’s EV that is based on the Renault Twingo E-Tech Electric, and this will be produced by Renault alongside the electric Twingo.

2026 Renault Twingo

No Pixo-specific figures have officially emerged, though given the Twingo connection the Pixo can be expected to stay close to the French branded car’s 3,789 mm length, 1,720 mm width 1,491 mm height and 2,493 mm wheelbase figures, as well as the 82 PS/175 Nm front motor and 27.5 kWh LFP battery ensemble.

For charging, the Twingo gets up to 6.6 kW AC as standard that brings a 10-100% charge in four hours 15 minutes, while an option pack brings 11 kW AC capability for a 10-100% charge in two hours 35 minutes. For DC charging, up to 50 kW is supported, enabling a 10-80% charge in 30 minutes.