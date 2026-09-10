Rapid KL confirms electrical mishap incident on LRT Kelana Jaya Line today – service operating as usual

In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / 10 September 2026 1:08 pm

Rapid KL has confirmed an incident involving a train on the LRT Kelana Jaya Line Jelatek station at 8.43am this morning, which is suspected to have stemmed from a foreign object on the track that caused a small explosion and sparks.

In a statement, Rapid KL said no injuries were reported and services on the Kelana Jaya Line are operating as usual. The rail operator said its technical team is actively conducting inspections of the trains and tracks involved to ensure they meet safety standards before being allowed to resume operations.

It apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers affected by the disruption, and assured the public that the safety of passengers remains its priority.

On July 4, a similar type of incident occurred with a train on the LRT Shah Alam Line at Shah Alam Stadium station, with Rapid KL confirming that it was caused by a technical issue with one of the train components coming into contact with the power conductor, causing a small explosion and sparks.

The ageing LRT Kelana Jaya Line has had its fair share of technical incidents, with the most recent being last month, when a power disruption at Putra Heights station caused delays on the line. In July, a train had to be withdrawn after a fault resulted in one of the train doors not shutting properly. The rail operator is set to carry out track replacement work on the line in stages over the next year.