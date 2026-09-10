Toyota GR Kart launched in Japan – entry-level 215 cc kart aimed at encouraging grassroots motorsports

In International News, Motorsports, Toyota / by Gerard Lye / 10 September 2026 11:56 am

Toyota’s current GR line-up includes two sports coupes as well as two all-wheel drive hot hatches. Now, the company has added an entry-level racing kart that was developed to broaden hands-on access to motorsports for children and families.

Called the GR Kart, it aims to address hurdles faced by those looking to get into karting such as costs, transportation, storage and maintenance. This is in line with Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda’s desire for motorsports to be an activity more people can take up, with karting being the first form of competition many race drivers experience.

Manufactured by Gamagori GR Kart Workshop, which is located in the city of Gamagori in the Aichi Prefecture, the GR Kart retails for 385,000 yen (about RM10.2k). Through Toyota Production System (TPS) principles, the Japanese carmaker says it is working to reduce costs and create new products that make it easier for newcomers to start and continue karting.

For the money, the 83-kg GR Kart features a 215 cc engine that is paired with a belt-drive system to eliminate soiling from chain oil. There’s also an automatic tensioner that removes the need to adjust belt tension periodically. Adding to the maintenance ease is a built-in, self-charging battery, which eliminates the need to mount a separate battery and hassle of charging.

The engine also gets a newly developed diaphragm carburetor designed for four-stroke engines that minimises the impact of fuel level fluctuations caused by lateral g-forces because it does not have a float chamber. Additionally, a primer pump draws fuel into the carburetor before starting, making pre-departure engine priming effortless.

To make the lives of beginners more convenient, the GR Kart incorporates a rust-resistant stainless steel rear axle shift and internal metal fuel lines in the fuel tank, the latter minimising gasolinse-caused degradation for long-term durability.

Safety is also of concern, with the kart having a bumper shaped in a way that prevents other karts from riding up onto a rear tire in the event of a collision. There are also hub stopper pins in the rear to prevent the rear hub from detaching, if it ever happens, while the throttle cable has a specific mounting method to prevent the throttle from sticking in the open position unintentionally.

Meanwhile, the seat has a designated surface on its upper portion for resting hands when getting on or off the kart and shaped to shield hands from a hot muffler. Said seat is accompanied by sliding pedals and a tiltable steering wheel, allowing riders to adjust their driving position. Toyota says its kart can accommodate children and adults from 135 to 185 cm tall. There’s also a weight box capable of holding up to 15 kg of ballast for racing and includes a place to install a transponder.

At 1,820 mm long, 1,160 mm wide, 670 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 1,045 mm, the GR Kart will fit into most family minivans, such as Toyota’s Noah or Voxy, without needing to be disassembled. When not in use, it can also be stored vertically without needing to first drain the kart’s gasoline and engine oil. This is because of the upright-storage-compatible engine oil catch tank and fuel filler opening orientation, along with the mentioned diaphragm carburetor.

For now, the GR Kart is only offered in Japan and sold at 36 participating kart tracks in the country as well as certain GR Garage locations, with the company aiming to increase the number of sales locations in the future.