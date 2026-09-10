Volvo EX30 Cross Country spied again in Malaysia – raised off-road styled crossover launching soon?

In Cars, Spyshots, Volvo / by Mick Chan / 10 September 2026 6:28 pm

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country has been sighted in Malaysia once again, with this image courtesy of paultan.org reader Henry Au. This time, the compact electric crossover has been sighted on a transporter truck without its fabric shroud.

Immediately recognisable as the Cross Country variant by its blacked-out sections at its front and rear ends, this unit of this latest sighting also sports the optional roof rack-mounted basket. Not seen from this angle is the front of the EX30 Cross Country, which sports artwork based on the topography of the Kebnekaise mountain range in Sweden on its front fascia.

Adding to its off-the-beaten-path aesthetic are the front and rear skid plates, wheelarch extensions and mudguards, 19-inch alloys on tyres of a slightly taller profile, and slightly taller suspension. Together, these offer the EX30 Cross Country a further 19 mm of ground clearance over that of the standard EX30.

Much of the interior is the same as that of the regular EX30, albeit with rubber overmats for easier washing, as well as a rubber cover for the boot floor for the same purpose. As with the regular EX30, a portrait-oriented touchscreen handles infotainment and driving-related information.

Available powertrain specification for the EX30 Cross Country is similar to that of the EX30 Ultra Twin Performance, that is the 428 PS/534 Nm dual-motor ensemble, though efficiency takes a hit.

The EX30 Cross Country does up to 427 km (WLTP) on a full charge, compared to 450 km achieved by the regular EX30 Ultra Twin Performance. The Cross Country does 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, and a top speed capped at 180 km/h.

With the same 428 PS/534 Nm dual-motor powertrain, the Volvo EX30 Cross Country should be priced rather close to the RM228,888 commanded by the EX30 Ultra Twin Performance. Would this slightly more rugged EX30 be your choice?

GALLERY: Volvo EX30 Cross Country in Thailand

Loading 25 photos…

GALLERY: Volvo EX30 Cross Country official images