Volvo XC40, EX40, EC40 facelifted for 2027 – subtle exterior changes, bigger screen with Google Gemini AI

In Cars, International News, Volvo / by Jonathan James Tan / 10 September 2026 7:09 pm

Volvos XC40, EX40 and EC40 have been facelifted for 2027. We’ll start with exterior changes. The Thor’s Hammer matrix LED headlamps, grille, front bumper, bonnet and front wings have been redesigned, while at the back, the XC40 and EX40 get new LED tail lamps, a reworked tailgate and a redesigned rear bumper – the EC40’s rear continues unchanged. There are also new 18-, 19- and 20-inch alloys for the XC40.

Inside, all three models gain an 11.2-inch touch-screen (up from nine inches) with Volvo’s latest operating system, Google Gemini AI, an updated wireless phone charger, refined ambient lighting plus new upholstery and decor options, including Arianne Cardamom leather and Brown Ash, Black Ash or aluminium decor.

Safety? Volvo says there are new radars front, corner and rear, a new front camera, 12 new ultrasonic sensors and new parking cameras. The results? The optional 360 camera now has a 3D view, the optional Pilot Assist (which has been “refined to follow the road more smoothly”) gains auto lane change assist, and the XC40 gains door opening alert.

Volvo makes no specific mention of any powertrain changes, which is just as well because the 40 family has a bedazzlingly-wide range of powertrains globally, including a 2.0 litre turbo in various states of tune and a seven-speed DCT for the XC40, and one-motor RWD and two-motor AWD set-ups for the EX40 and EC40, which manage as much as 575 and 584 km WLTP respectively.

2027 Volvo XC40, EX40 and EC40

Loading 2 photos…

2027 Volvo XC40

Loading 48 photos…

2027 Volvo EX40

Loading 29 photos…

2027 Volvo EC40