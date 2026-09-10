Xiaomi SkyNomad N70, N90 in China – 5/7-seater REEV SUVs, 505 km CLTC EV, 1,705 km total, rotating seats

In Cars, International News, Xiaomi / by Jonathan Lee / 10 September 2026 4:30 pm

Xiaomi SkyNomad N70 Max

Xiaomi’s first combustion-engined models, the SkyNomad N70 and N90, have finally been launched in their home market of China. The two cars are the genesis of the company’s SkyNomad sub-brand, which is separate from the main lineup of pure EVs.

To be sure, these large SUVs are not exactly petrol-swilling monsters, as the 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine only serves as a range extender. Power still comes from an electric motor, with the N70 Pro being front-wheel drive and producing 286 PS (210 kW) and 330 Nm of torque, getting it from zero to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 190 km/h.

Stepping up to the N70 Max nets you another motor at the rear, boosting outputs to 422 PS (310 kW) and 540 Nm and cutting the century sprint to 5.5 seconds. The N90 is only offered in Max trim, although being larger and heavier, it’s a little slower to 100 km/h, taking 5.9 seconds.

Xiaomi SkyNomad N70 Max

Both powertrain variants get large batteries, with the N70 Pro receiving a 52 kWh LFP unit for a CLTC-rated electric range of 351 km (around 290 km WLTP); allied to a 45 litre fuel tank, this results in a combined range of 1,351 km. Even with the battery in its lowest state, it’s still capable of an impressive fuel consumption figure as low as 6.1 litres per 100 km.

The Max gains a 76 kWh NMC pack for an EV range of 505 km (around 410 km WLTP) for the N70 and 464 km (around 380 km WLTP) for the N90, as well as a total figure of 1,461 km and 1,705 km (the latter thanks to a 60 litre tank) respectively. Fuel consumption with the battery depleted is 5.7 litres per 100 km for the N70 and 6.26 litres per 100 km for the N90. Both batteries can be DC fast charged from 20 to 80% (odd metric, I know) in 18 minutes.

The N70 and N90 are luxury SUVs in the vein of the also-REEV Zeekr 9X. They are both massive, with even the five-seater N70 measuring 4,960 mm long, 1,998 mm wide and 1,785 mm tall with a 2,950 mm wheelbase. The seven-seater N90 is another 325 mm longer (5,285 mm) and 40 mm taller (1,825 mm) and has a 130 mm longer wheelbase (3,080 mm), making it 46 mm longer than that 9X.

Xiaomi SkyNomad N90 Max

Both cars are remarkably similar, both in their mechanical makeup (double wishbone front and multilink rear suspension, air springs and adaptive dampers on the Max models, hydraulic bushings, no rear-wheel steering) and their styling.

The front ends feature dragonfly-inspired, plus-shaped daytime running light signatures first seen on the Xiaomi Vision Gran Turismo concept, flanking the SkyNomad badge. The headlights feature 180-degree illumination and a high beam range of 624 metres.

Meanwhile, the side profiles are very clean, with a prominent shoulders, flush pull-up door handles and thick upright D-pillars, the latter giving a hint of Rolls-Royce Cullinan to the designs. At the rear, you’ll find “halo” taillights that will surely get Zeekr’s lawyers ringing.

Xiaomi SkyNomad N90 Max

Being that these are supposed to be luxurious road trip cars, the N70 and N90 are exceedingly plush inside, with a cabinet-inspired centre console with wood panelling and soft-touch materials covering a claimed 95% of high-touch surfaces. This is a Xiaomi after all, so both cars come with plenty of tech, including an 8.88-inch instrument display and a massive 16.1-inch infotainment touchscreen running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor.

The system comes with Xiaomi Hyper XiaoAi AI-assisted voice control said to be able to operate 95% of vehicle functions. It can, for instance, understand commands like “I want to lie down and watch the stars” and coordinate the seats, lighting, air con and sound system to create an environment for stargazing. Enhanced Apple device compatibility is also included.

The N70 and N90’s Kunlun architecture allows for a completely flat floor from front to rear, and in the N70’s case this allows the rear bench to be slid all the way to the back for maximum legroom. The N90 pews, meanwhile, are arranged in a 2-2-3 configuration, with the second-row captain’s chairs coming with one-touch “zero gravity” recline and built-in ottomans, plus a 21.4-inch roof monitor (optional on the N70).

Xiaomi SkyNomad N90 Max

Front-seat occupants are also well taken care of, with heating, ventilation and 16-point massage functions on their 15-layer seats. You can option them with “zero gravity” recline and the pièce de résistance – the ability to rotate the seats electrically to face the rear passengers when the car is parked.

Aiding the cabin’s configurability is a sliding centre console with an armrest, twin cupholders and a nine litre heated and cooled fridge. Buyers can purchase tables that can either slot into the said cupholders or locked into the floor rails. The N70 Pro comes with 14 speakers, with the N70 and N90 Max gaining a 25-speaker Xiaomi Astral Sound System with titanium dome tweeters and a whopping 4,890 watts of power.

Both cars offer plenty of luggage space – up to 1,205 litres in the case of the N70, expandable to 2,425 litres with the rear seats folded. Even with all of its seven seats up, the N90 still has a 577 litre boot, enabling it to carry seven 20-inch suitcases.

Xiaomi SkyNomad N90 Max

Xiaomi also offers a camping-friendly version of the N90 Max, called the Studio. This one only seats five, but in return you get a factory-fitted power-lifting roof, providing a loft space atop the car. This is equipped with mesh windows, a 30 mm thick mattress, its own air con vents and even its own 18-watt charging port

With the top raised and the top mattress removed, adults up to 1.8 metres tall can stand up fully, even at the roof’s lowest point at the rear of the car. The quilted 60:40-split second-row seats, said to be inspired by an Italian sofa, can be folded flat individually to form a bed, with no need to install a separate mattress. The aluminium alloy floor has a woodgrain finish and is even heated, much like the new Genesis GV90.

Other toys in the N90 Max Studio include a 30-inch projector and screen and a “floating” nightstand. The latter includes a 20 litre cabinet with illuminated storage, 220- and 15-volt outlets and even a flip-out 11.5-inch mirror with a built-in ring light for getting ready.

Safety-wise, the N70 and N90 come with nine and 12 airbags respectively, the latter including centre airbags for the first two rows and side airbags on all three rows. An array of sensors including a pebble-shaped roof-mounted lidar sensor and an Nvidia Thor-U processor enable highly autonomous city and highway driving functionality, as is typical in China.

Prices for the Xiaomi SkyNomad models start at 209,900 yuan (RM126,500) for the N70 Pro, rising up to 239,900 yuan (RM144,600) for the N70 Max, 269,900 yuan (RM162,600) for the N90 Max and 299,900 yuan (RM180,700) for the N90 Max Studio. With the brand set to enter the European market next year, could we see these cars eventually be offered outside China?

GALLERY: Xiaomi SkyNomad N70 Max

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