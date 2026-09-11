2026 BYD Atto 1 EV launched in Singapore – 88 PS, 322 km WLTP range, Level 2 ADAS; RM555k with Cat A COE

In BYD, Cars, International News / by Gerard Lye / 11 September 2026 4:41 pm

Singapore joins Thailand and Indonesia in welcoming the BYD Atto 1 (also known as the Seagull, Dolphin Mini and Dolphin Surf), which goes on sale in the island country as the brand’s smallest offering. The sole official distributor of BYD vehicles in Singapore is Vantage Automotive, a subsidiary of Sime Motors.

Priced at SGD172,888 (about RM555k) with guaranteed COE (certificate of entitlement), the Atto 1 is offered in a sole Dynamic variant with a 43.2-kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that is good for a WTLP-rated driving range of 322 km.

The Blade battery powers front electric motor rated at 88 PS (87 hp or 65 kW) and 175 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 12.1 seconds and top speed of 150 km/h. With a power output below 110 kW, the Atto 1 qualifies for a Category A COE.

Meanwhile its Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) A banding provides buyers with a rebate offset directly against the vehicle’s additional registration fee (ARF), with further savings being in the form of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Early Adoption Incentive (EEAI). In total, BYD Singapore says buyers can secure as much SGD30,000 (RM96k) in rebates.

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Getting back to the specs, the Atto 1 supports AC charging at a peak of 11 kW and DC fast charging at up to 85 kW. There’s also a vehicle-to-load (V2L) system, with other features being six airbags, driver monitoring (fatigue and distraction), a tyre pressure monitor, a rear-view camera, a Level 2 ADAS suite (includes adaptive cruise control, AEB, lane departure assist, lane keeping assist), 16-inch alloys, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, powered front seats, a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen and four speakers.

The list continues with automatic halogen headlamps, a LED taillight bar, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, keyless entry and start, NFC card key access, automatic air-conditioning, fabric seat upholstery as well as a black and grey theme for the interior. Exterior colours available are Sprout Green, Ski White, Arctic Blue and Cosmos Black.