2026 Honda CB750 Hornet with E-Clutch now in Malaysia – price reduced to RM44,999 from RM49,999 in 2025

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 September 2026 3:50 pm

Now priced at RM44,999 in Malaysia is the 2026 Honda CB750 Hornet naked sports bike, down from its previous recommended retail price of RM49,999. Pricing excludes road tax, insurance and registration, with only one colour option – Gold Finch Yellow – while Honda’s E-Clutch is standard equipment.

Power comes from a 755 cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft. The configuration is designed to deliver a power character similar to a V-twin, with maximum output of 90 hp at 9,500 rpm and 74.4 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm.

The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive. Honda’s E-Clutch uses electronically controlled actuators to manage clutch engagement and disengagement automatically, allowing clutch-free starts, stops and gear changes while retaining a conventional clutch lever for riders who prefer to operate it manually.

The CB750 Hornet’s electronics package includes four riding modes – Sport, Standard, Rain and User – together with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), engine braking control and wheelie control with parameters adjustable to the rider’s preferences. Braking is handled by twin front discs with radial-mount four-piston Nissin callipers, while the rear gets a 240 mm disc with a single-piston calliper with two-channel ABS as standard.

The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels, fitted with 120/70 front and 160/60 rear tyres. Suspension is supplied by Showa, comprising a 41 mm SFF-BP upside-down fork at the front and a rear monoshock working through Honda’s Pro-Link linkage. The fork is non-adjustable, while the rear shock offers spring preload adjustment.

Rider information is displayed on a 5-inch TFT-LCD instrument panel with four selectable display layouts. Smartphone connectivity is also standard through Honda Smartphone Voice Control and the Honda RoadSync application, allowing the rider to access functions including navigation, phone calls, messages and music through a connected smartphone.