2026 Honda Transalp gets E-Clutch for Malaysia in December 2026, price to be advised

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 September 2026 6:46 pm

Following the Honda CB750 Hornet, the 2026 Honda Transalp 750 also gets an E-Clutch for the Malaysia market. Pricing is yet to be announced for the Transalp – priced at RM56,800 in 2025 – and market entry is scheduled for December 2026, while the adventure-tourer will come in Ross White and Pearl Deep Mud Grey colour schemes.

Powering the Honda Transalp is a 755 cc liquid-cooled, SOHC parallel-twin engine producing 90.5 hp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. Drive is sent to the rear wheel through a six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch and chain final drive.

Fuel tank capacity is 16.9 litres, while seat height is set at 850 mm. Honda also offers a lower 820 mm seat option, with kerb weight listed at 208 kg.

The cockpit features a new five-inch TFT-LCD instrument display, designed to remain easily readable in daylight with reduced glare. Three display modes are available, while the left handlebar switchgear has also been redesigned with backlit toggles that are simpler to operate while riding.

Bluetooth smartphone connectivity is provided through Honda’s RoadSync application, which is compatible with both Android and iPhone devices. The Transalp’s electronics package comprises five riding modes – Sport, Standard, Rain, Gravel and a User mode. The latter allows the rider to customise the motorcycle’s settings, with four engine power levels, three engine braking levels and five levels of traction control, including an off-road setting.

Braking is handled by twin 310 mm wave discs at the front with two-piston callipers, while the rear uses a 265 mm disc with a single-piston calliper. Two-channel ABS can also be switched off for off-road riding.

Suspension consists of Showa 43 mm SFF-CA (Separate Function Fork-Cartridge) upside-down forks at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Suspension travel is rated at 200 mm up front and 190 mm at the rear, while ground clearance is 210 mm. For true off-road capability, the Transalp runs a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel, shod in 90/90 front and 150/70 rear tyres.