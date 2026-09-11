945 Malaysian companies given 14 days by JPJ to settle 40,595 outstanding summonses worth RM12.18 million

In Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 September 2026 12:06 pm

A total of 945 commercial vehicle companies with more than 20 outstanding summonses each have been given 14 days, until September 24, to settle all their outstanding compounds or face further enforcement action, including the suspension of their operating permits. JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the companies have accumulated 40,595 outstanding summonses worth a combined RM12.18 million, covering offences recorded between 2023 and 2026.

Of the 945 companies, 940 are goods vehicle operators while the remaining five are bus companies. Aedy Fadly said JPJ, in collaboration with the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), would suspend the companies’ permits if the outstanding summonses are not settled within the stipulated 14-day period.

The companies’ vehicles could also be seized if they are found operating on public roads after their permits have been suspended. He said in a social media post JPJ had issued multiple notices and called on the affected companies to settle their outstanding summonses, but some operators had continued to ignore the warnings.

“JPJ will not compromise. After issuing several notices to these companies and giving them opportunities to settle their summonses, we will no longer give them any leeway,” he said. Aedy Fadly also stressed that commercial vehicle operators and owners cannot simply shift responsibility to their drivers.

He said companies are responsible for ensuring that the vehicles under their management, as well as their drivers, comply with all relevant laws and regulations. Based on a list released by JPJ, KDEB Waste Management has the highest number of outstanding summonses, with 3,083.

It is followed by Majniza Mantap with 889 summonses and Boon Chin Transport with 767. Other companies on the list include Syarikat Ehsan Enterprise with 482 outstanding summonses, Tashwin IT Enterprise with 321 and Cahaya Nurani Jaya with 245.