Aston Martin AMB 002 Roadster unveiled – 130 hp, 190 kg, limited edition production of 300 units

In Bikes, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 September 2026 11:24 am

Aston Martin and Brough Superior have unveiled the AMB 002 Roadster, their first road-going motorcycle developed as part of the collaboration between the two British marques. It follows the track-only AMB 001 and AMB 001 Pro, which were launched in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

Unlike its predecessors, the AMB 002 has been developed specifically for road use, with the focus on lightweight construction, agile handling and rider involvement. At the heart of the AMB 002 is an all-new 1,083 cc liquid-cooled four-stroke V-twin producing 130 hp and 110 Nm, tuned to deliver strong low- and mid-range torque, while retaining a responsive top-end.

The engine is designed, machined and assembled at Brough Superior’s facility in Toulouse, France. Cases are CNC-machined from billet, with the construction designed to reduce weight while maintaining structural rigidity with the V-twin engine sitting in a titanium backbone frame, also machined from a solid billet.

The frame weighs just 5 kg and contributes to a claimed 50:50 weight distribution with extensive use of carbon-fibre for the bodywork and fuel tank, giving the AMB 002 a weight of 190 kg. The lightweight construction, low centre of gravity and centralised mass are intended to give the roadster a combination of strong acceleration and agile handling.

Up front, the AMB 002 uses Brough Superior’s double-wishbone Fior suspension system instead of a conventional telescopic fork. The system separates steering and braking forces and is designed to maintain front-end geometry under braking and cornering with anti-dive characteristics intended to improve stability

Styling comes from Aston Martin’s design studio, with the AMB 002 featuring a compact, forward-biased profile and extensive carbon-fibre bodywork. The fuel tank and side fairings feature smooth, sculpted surfaces, while crescent-shaped openings in the side panels help with engine cooling and airflow, and low-mounted mirror stalks contributing to the minimalist appearance.

Several Aston Martin design cues have been adapted for the motorcycle, including the brand’s signature side strake, which runs through the side fairing and towards the headlamp. The twin oval exhaust outlets feature ribbed heat sinks inspired by the exhaust finishers used on the Vanquish, DB12 S and DBX S, while the rear light blades draw inspiration from Aston Martin’s Vulcan, Valkyrie and Valhalla models.

Other equipment includes keyless operation, a backlit ignition button and hand-crafted leather seat pads. Production of the AMB 002 Roadster will be limited to just 300 units, with each motorcycle individually built by hand. Orders are now being taken, with deliveries scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2027, while Aston Martin and Brough Superior have yet to announce pricing for the AMB 002 Roadster.