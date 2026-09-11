Carro Autofair 2026, Sept 25-27 at Carro Puchong South – new and used cars, rewards worth up to RM350k!

In Advertorial / by Harvinder Sidhu / 11 September 2026 9:21 pm

Hunting for a new car? Or a quality used one? Or simply can’t decide between the two? Here’s one event that has you covered on both fronts – the Carro Autofair 2026, happening from September 25-27 at Carro Puchong South, from 9am to 7pm daily. Up for grabs are exclusive rewards worth up to RM350,000, on top of very special prices and deals across the board.

On the brand-new side, five marques will be on show – Zeekr, Omoda Jaecoo, iCaur, Chery and Dongfeng – covering everything from premium EVs to family SUVs and affordable electric crossovers. Whichever badge you fancy, the deals at the fair are exclusive to the event, so it pays to drop by and ask.

Prefer to let someone else take the depreciation hit? The fair will also feature Carro Certified used cars at special prices – each one with a 160-point inspection, a five-day money-back guarantee, and guaranteed free of mileage tampering, major accidents, fire and flood damage. You can browse the current Carro Certified inventory here before you go.

Something a little different this time: there will also be selected official pre-owned cars from the new-car brands above – you can get a lower-priced route into a Chery or Dongfeng for example, with official peace of mind.

Whether you buy new or used at the fair, Carro pricing is all-in with no hidden fees – no extra charges for loan buyers, no processing fees, no inspection fees. What you see on the windscreen is what you pay.

📅 September 25-27, 2026 (Friday-Sunday)

📍 Carro Puchong South (Google Maps)

🕒 9am – 7pm daily

With new and used cars in one place, rewards worth up to RM350,000 and deals you’ll only find on-site, the Carro Autofair 2026 is worth the trip to Puchong – see you there!