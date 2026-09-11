Current BYD inventory sufficient enough to last until CKD production starts, says BYD Sime Motors

In BYD, Cars, Local News / by Anthony Lim / 11 September 2026 7:08 pm

While BYD’s confirmed plans for CKD local assembly in Malaysia have yet to be formally announced, BYD Sime Motors has indicated that it has sufficient stock of vehicles to carry it through until the CKD programme starts.

According to BYD Sime Motors MD Adeline Lew, although local assembly has yet to fleshed out, all models the company is selling now are still available, and the company is confident of keeping that flow going until local production begins.

“We are working with our dealers to ensure that customers who place bookings will still be able to get their vehicles,” she said during the Q&A session following the launch of the limied-edition BYD Atto 3 Performance yesterday. This includes the Atto 2, which is reportedly low on stock at dealerships. “We are still selling the Atto 2, but of course, we have limited inventory,” she said.

We also posed the question on whether support would continue for existing owners of discontinued vehicles. At present, the only model that would constitute that for the brand would be the Dolphin. Lew said that support for customers will always be there.

“We place utmost importance on that, because we believe that customer satisfaction is just not from buying and driving a car, but also from ownership. So we remain committed to ensure that all our customers, in any cars that they buy from us, will receive after sales and support from us,” she said.