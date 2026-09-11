Leapmotor B03X will arrive in Malaysia by H1 2027 – B-SUV EV, international specs like Europe, CKD in Gurun

In Cars, Leapmotor, Local News / by Danny Tan / 11 September 2026 11:02 pm

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Now that the Leapmotor B10 and C10 SUVs are CKD locally assembled, we can look forward to the next EV that will roll out from Stellantis’ Gurun, Kedah plant. As revealed at this year’s Auto China 2026, the third CKD model is the Leapmotor B03X (‘B zero three X’), which is called the A10 in China.

A lot hinges on the negotiations between Stellantis and the government regarding compliance and pricing (more so for an EV that’s meant to be affordable), but if all goes well, the CKD B03X is set to surface in the first half of next year, we’re told.

By the way, importing the model CBU from China is no longer a feasible option as the B03X fails to meet the minimum power output of 180 kW (245 PS) ruling, introduced earlier this year. Along with minimum power, the CBU barrier also mandates that imported EVs need to have a CIF value of no less than RM200,000, before duties, tax and margins.

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“That’s where my advantage comes in. I’m one of the few OEMs who have a plant in Malaysia. If today I sell at RM125k, CKD I will still sell at RM125k. That’s my advantage compared to all the new players in the market, because I have a plant and it’s fully amortised. If the tax (free scheme) goes away, I don’t need two years to CKD – I’m there!” Stellantis ASEAN MD Isaac Yeo told paultan.org last year. Full interview here.

The B03X that Malaysia will be getting will be largely similar to the international version of the EV, which is now on sale in Europe. This global version differs from the China-market A10 in a few areas.

Like the A10, the B03X will have two LFP battery options (supplied by Gotion) in Europe – a 39.8 kWh unit delivering up to 292 km WLTP range and a 53.0 kWh battery providing up to 382 km. Both batteries come with what Leapmotor calls ‘2.5C’ fast-charging, which gets SoC from 30% to 80% in around 16 minutes. Max charging rates are 133 kW DC and 11 kW AC.

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Like Europe, we’ll be getting a single front-mounted motor with 197 hp (145 kW) and 200 Nm of torque, good for 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h. This is significantly more powerful than the A10, which motor has two outputs – 94 hp (70 kW) and 121 hp (90 kW), both with 150 Nm of torque. The A10 does the century sprint in 10.5 and 12.0 seconds respectively, while top speed is also 160 km/h.

Kit wise, the B03X at the just-concluded international media drive event in Malaga, Spain had a few things missing from the A10 we shot in China. Of course, there’s no LiDAR for markets outside of China, and the car we drove (top spec for Europe) misses out on the panoramic glass roof, flip-down table for rear passengers and a storage box under the flip-up rear seat base (in the style of Honda’s Ultra Seat).

The passenger end of the A10’s central air con vent cluster has an attachment for accessories such as ambient lighting, fragrance dispenser or a humidifier, among other things – this is not available in Europe. However, the under seat storage could make its way to EU as an accessory; it needs to be homologated first.

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The Italian-registered B03X fleet at the Malaga drive was equipped with Yokohama BluEarth GT tyres and not the Linglongs we saw in China. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the global B03X’s ride and handling is tuned by Stellantis, specifically at the Balocco proving ground in Italy.

By the way, the B03X isn’t called the A10 outside of China to avoid the market confusing it for an A-segment car. They say it’s a B, and they have the dimensions to back it up. The B03X is 4,270 mm long and 1,810 mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2,605 mm.

For context, the BYD Atto 2 – an electric B-SUV – is 40 mm longer and 20 mm wider, and its wheelbase is 15 mm longer. Compared to the Proton eMas 5/Geely EX2, the B03X is 135 mm longer, 5 mm wider and its wheelbase is 45 mm shorter.

Pricing is the most complicated factor for non-national makes, as it’s not fully within their control. Ideally, Stellantis Malaysia would want to give the single-spec B03X an RRP just north of RM100,000, slotting in below the CKD B10 Design, which is pegged at RM118,800 on-the-road without insurance. Again, much depends on the negotiations between carmaker and MITI. For now, what do you think of the Leapmotor B03X’s design and package?

GALLERY: Leapmotor A10 in China