Singaporean rider lost on Bukit Tiram trail rescued

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 11 September 2026 12:32 pm

A Singaporean motorcycle rider was rescued by Malaysian police after becoming lost while riding a 1,000 cc motorcycle along a hiking trail at Bukit Tiram, Bandar Cemerlang, Johor. The Ulu Tiram police station’s Crime Prevention Patrol (RCJ) Tango 5 team responded after the Seri Alam District Control Centre (DCC) received information about the rider, who had become lost and required assistance.

Acting on information provided, RCJ Tango 5 personnel immediately began searching for the man using his reported location and telephone number. The rider was subsequently found together with his Honda Africa Twin along the trail.

According to police, the man had fallen while travelling along the route. He then attempted to lift the motorcycle but was unable to do so, as stated by Ulu Tiram police in their social media page.

The situation became more difficult after the motorcycle’s battery ran out of power, while the rider was also unfamiliar with the route out of the area and could not find his way to obtain assistance. An initial inspection found that the rider was tired but safe, with no injuries reported.

The swift response by the RCJ Tango 5 team ensured the rider’s safety and provided him with the assistance needed to get out of the area. The incident also highlights the risks of taking large-capacity motorcycles onto unfamiliar or unsuitable routes, particularly where access for assistance may be limited.