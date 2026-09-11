Traffic diversion along Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah from Sept 12, 2026-July 31, 2027 for Penang Mutiara Line LRT

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 11 September 2026 9:41 am

To facilitate the Penang Mutiara Line LRT project, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah will undergo traffic diversion from September 12, 2026 to July 31, 2027 for piling and permanent structural works.

According to MRT Corp, the 322-day traffic diversion would cover the stretch near the Acre Work construction area until the junction leading to the Penang Airport Taxi Limousine Service heading towards Teluk Kumbar.

In addition to the traffic diversion along Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, a short-term road closure along Jalan Magazine will also be implemented from 10pm on September 14 until 5am on October 5. This is for allow for road widening and utility relocation works relating to the Mutiara Line LRT project.

The closure is a partial one and involves the leftmost lane on Jalan Magazine, in front of the St Giles Wembley Hotel, heading towards Komtar, with other lanes remaining open. “Road signs and traffic cones will be placed, while flagmen will be deployed to help manage traffic flow and ensure the safety of road users at the affected routes,” MRT Corp said in a statement.