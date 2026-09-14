2026 Leapmotor B10 CKD – 434 km range, 67.1 kWh battery, optional physical key fob; RM118,800 OTR

In Cars, Leapmotor, Local News / by Mick Chan / 14 September 2026 2:31 pm

As the Leapmotor B10 is now sold in Malaysia as a locally assembled (CKD) model alongside the C10, the B10 range has been trimmed to now offer the Design variant as its sole offering.

Priced at RM118,800 on-the-road without insurance, unchanged from the fully imported (CBU) version, the B10 assembled at the Stellantis plant in Gurun, Kedah continues with its single-motor, rear-wheel-drive powertrain that makes 218 PS and 240 Nm, propelling the vehicle from 0-100 km/h in 8.0 seconds and to a top speed of 170 km/h.

Specifications for the B10 Design continues unchanged, save for a revised selection of exterior and interior colours.

There are now four exterior colours for the locally assembled iteration of the B10, consisting of Starry Night Blue, Pearly White, Tundra Grey, and Metallic Black, the omission being the Dawn Purple exterior paint colour, while the dark grey colour for the liquid-resistant Oeko-Tex Standard 100 interior upholstery is now the sole choice.

Energy is supplied by a 67.1 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery from CATL, offering up to 434 km of range. A full charge takes 5.6 hours via 11 kW AC charging, while DC charging at up to 168 kW brings a 30-80% recharge in around 20 minutes.

Standard kit on the CKD B10 Design includes a panoramic sunroof with powered sunshade, automatic air-conditioning with rear vents, an 8.8-inch driver’s instrument panel and a 14.6-inch central touchscreen of 2.5K resolution running the latest Leap OS 4.0 Plus, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8155 chipset and equipped with up to 16GB of memory and an integrated Adreno 640 GPU.

This includes native Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support through an over-the-air (OTA) software upgrade introduced in March, which also brought expanded voice command functions and a one-pedal driving mode.

Further equipment in the locally assembled B10 Design includes a dual mobile phone holder with a 15 watt wireless charging pad (on the right side) and electrically-adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats (six-way driver and four-way front passenger).

Also on are automatic folding side mirrors, rain sensing wipers, 64-way ambient lighting, rear privacy windows, an electric tailgate, a 12-speaker sound system and four USB ports (one 12-watt Type-A, one 60-watt Type-C at the front, and one 12-watt Type-A and one 15-watt Type-C for the rear).

This CKD iteration of the B10 also brings an optional, physical remote key fob in addition to the key card and mobile app methods for accessing and starting the vehicle.

Available for both new and existing owners, the key fob allows one to enter the car in a normal keyless manner, without having to first tap the wing mirror with the key card or use your phone.

The start procedure will however still require either the key card to be placed on the centre console, or the entering of a PIN. The physical key fob is priced at RM500, including configuration.