2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA200 hybrid previewed for Malaysia – C178, 184 PS, same specs as EV, RM275k est

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / by Jonathan Lee / 14 September 2026 8:52 pm

Hello! We’re reporting live from Singapore, where Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) is previewing the CLA hybrid for Malaysian media. The combustion-engined C178 is open for booking, joining the electric C174 that was launched last month.

Just one variant will be offered in Malaysia, this being the CLA200 AMG Line that is estimated to be priced at RM275,000 – around the same price as the RM274,888 CLA250+ electric AMG Line. The first batch will consist of CBU fully-imported units, with CKD local assembly coming later, presumably delivering a less expensive price.

The CLA hybrid is built on the same Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) as the EV, but in place of the pure electric propulsion and big battery lies a 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder engine built by Geely’s Horse Powertrain in China. Despite boasting the same 1,499 cc swept capacity as Proton’s BHE15 i-GT mill, we’ve been told it’s not the same engine, producing 163 PS at 5,500 rpm and 250 Nm of torque from 1,750 to 4,000 rpm.

Mated to this four-pot is a 48-volt hybrid system that includes a 30 PS electric motor for accelerative assistance, boosting system outputs to 184 PS and 330 Nm. This enables it to get from zero to 100 km/h in eight seconds flat on its way to a top speed of 232 km/h.

The powertrain is ostensibly a mild hybrid, except that the CLA200 is able to drive on electric power alone at low loads. The whole shebang is paired with an eight-speed 8F-eDCT dual-clutch transmission, with the electric motor able to recuperate up to 25 kW of power across all eight gears. Unlike the rear-drive EV, the hybrid is front-wheel drive, delivering a combined fuel consumption of under 5.0 litres per 100 km.

Beyond the significant mechanical differences, the hybrid looks practically identical to the EV, save for the open grille with a single slat, an illuminated surround and three-pointed star pins. You still get a sleek four-door coupe body with organic surfacing and full-width head- and taillights with rather ostentatious illuminated stars.

Mercedes was keen to stress that the hybrid will offer the same kit as the EV, so unlike the Singapore-spec CLA180 (which is so basic it even has a manual boot lid), our CLA200 will be offered in AMG Line trim with Multibeam LED headlights and handsome 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke alloy wheels.

Inside, the CLA has a literal vertical wall for a dashboard, serving as the backdrop for the MBUX Superscreen. Coming as standard in Malaysia (again not fitted to the display unit), it houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and twin 14-inch touchscreens, including one for the passenger.

With the AMG Line pack, you get a flat-bottomed, double-spoke Nappa leather-wrapped steering wheel with new physical rocker and roller switches to join the usual capacitive touch buttons. Also fitted are power-adjustable sports seats (with memory) upholstered in black Artico faux leather and Dinamica microfibre, AMG floor mats and alloy pedals.

Other bits of standard kit include passive comfort suspension, dual-zone auto air-con, rear air vents (finally), augmented reality navigation, a panoramic glass roof with a heat rejection coating (but no sunshade), 64-colour ambient lighting, smartphone digital key pre-installation, a Qi wireless charger, an interior selfie and video camera, eight speakers, park assist, a 360-degree camera system and a hands-free powered boot lid.

Safety-wise, the CLA250+ comes with eight airbags (including a driver’s knee bag and a centre airbag) and the MB.Drive Standard suite of driver assists. The latter includes autonomous emergency braking, evasive steering assist, Distronic adaptive cruise control with stop and go, curve speed reduction, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring with collision avoidance, traffic sign recognition, emergency stop assist and parking AEB.

However, the car stops short of offering Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functionality as standard, as it lacks lane centring assist as well as autonomous lane changes. These are part of MB.Drive Assist, which requires an exceedingly pricey subscription of RM169 per month (first month free), RM1,690 per year or RM4,059 every three years.