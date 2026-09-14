2026 Proton eMas 7 PHEV Premium Plus CKD Malaysian gallery – up to 996 km WLTP; same price at RM125,800

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Gerard Lye / 14 September 2026 11:27 am

Following the quiet introduction of the locally-assembled (CKD) version of the Proton eMas 7 PHEV earlier this month, we now bring you a full gallery of the SUV in its range-topping Premium Plus.

This is priced at RM125,800 on-the-road without insurance and sits at the top of tree above the mid-spec Premium (RM119,800) and base Prime (RM105,800). As we understand, the Premium Plus is highly sought after by customers, with Proton focusing production on this variant to cope with the long waiting list.

These figures are unchanged from the previous fully-imported (CBU) version and factor in a RM4,000 launch rebate. Each purchase comes with a six-year, unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000-km battery warranty.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain is the same as before, consisting of a 218 PS/262 Nm front motor, a 99 PS/125 Nm 1.5 litre BHE15-BFN naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine as well as a single-speed, 11-in-1 dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT). Total system output is rated at 262 PS and 262 Nm of torque, thanks to the engine being able to clutch in to drive the car at higher speeds.

As before, the Prime and Premium get an 18.4-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery from CATL that delivers an electric-only range of 83 km on the WLTP cycle. With the engine and a 51-litre fuel tank, the combined hybrid range is as much as 943 km.

Meanwhile, the Premium Plus is fitted with a 29.8-kWh Aegis short blade battery pack (also LFP) for 136 km of electric-only range and a combined hybrid range of up to 996 km. The 0-100 km/h times are 8.2 seconds (Premium Plus) and eight seconds (Prime and Premium) respectively.

In terms of charging, variants with the smaller battery support DC fast charging up to 30 kW, with a 30-80% state of charge achieved in 20 minutes. The Premium Plus will handle double the power at 60 kW, with the same 30-80% run needing just 16 minutes. All variants get a 6.6-kW onboard AC charger.

Equipment-wise, the Prime still comes standard with full-LED lighting, 18-inch turbine-style alloy wheels, keyless entry and start, a 10.2-inch instrument display, a 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, manually-operated faux leather seats, automatic air-conditioning, six speakers and a reverse camera.

Loading 10 photos…

The transition to CKD sees the front seats in both the Premium and Premium Plus be upgraded to feature a new massaging function in addition to the usual ventilation. Beyond this, they continue to build on the Prime by adding on a front light bar, 19-inch multi-spoke alloys, a head-up display, a Qi wireless charger, power-adjustable front seats, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, 256-colour ambient lighting, a 16-speaker Flyme Audio sound system, a 360-degre camera setup, a rear armrest with cupholders, a retractable tonneau cover and a powered tailgate. The Premium Plus is the only one in the range to come with a panoramic sunroof.

All eMas 7 PHEV cars get six airbags and an ADAS suite that includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, front departure alert, traffic sign recognition and auto high beam.

The Premium and Premium Plus do come with additional features like a front centre airbag (seven airbags in total) and rear radar sensors to enable blind spot monitoring with collision prevention, rear cross traffic alert with auto brake and a door opening warning. A rear seat reminder and front parking sensors (rear sensors are already standard) are also added.

GALLERY: 2026 Proton eMas 7 PHEV Premium Plus CKD