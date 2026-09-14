2026 ZXMoto 820RR, 500RR and 500F Malaysian launch – RM39.8k for 820RR, 500RR at RM29.9k, 500F at 28.8k

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 September 2026 1:47 pm

ZXMoto has officially entered the Malaysian market with three models – the 820RR, 500RR and 500F – priced from RM28,888 to RM39,888. The three motorcycles are distributed by MForce Bike Holdings, with units set to arrive at authorised dealers from October.

The range is topped by the ZX­Moto 820RR, priced at RM39,888 excluding insurance. The fully-faired sportsbike is the model that has raised ZXMoto’s profile internationally, serving as the basis for its racing machine that has claimed several wins in the World Supersport (WSSP) category of the Superbike World Championship.

Power comes for the 820RR comes from an 819 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC three-cylinder engine producing 135 hp at 12,000 rpm and 80 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and two-way quickshifter.

The 820RR gets five riding modes, two of which can be customised, along with a six-axis IMU, traction control, launch control, cruise control, lap timer, dual-channel ABS and keyless operation. As the performance-focused model in the range, the 820RR also features an aluminium frame, aluminium swingarm and aluminium exhaust system.

Suspension is fully adjustable at both ends along with adjustable rake and trail, complemented by a steering damper and twin front brake discs with four-piston callipers. Kerb weight is rated at 193 kg.

Next is the 500RR, priced at RM29,988 excluding insurance. The fully-faired sportsbike is powered by a 470 cc liquid-cooled, DOHC four-cylinder engine, producing 84 hp at 13,500 rpm and 46 Nm at 11,500 rpm.

The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox, slipper clutch and quickshifter, while fuel capacity stands at 15 litres and weight at 168 kg. Chassis equipment includes fully adjustable front and rear suspension, a steering damper and twin front brake discs with four-piston callipers. The motorcycle also gets an aluminium single-sided swingarm.

The latest 500RR is equipped with a TFT instrument display, traction control, dual-channel ABS, an aluminium steering yoke, launch control and a six-axis IMU. Styling is suitably aggressive, with aerodynamic winglets incorporated into the front fairing.

Completing the Malaysian line-up is the retro-styled 500F, priced at RM28,888 excluding insurance. Taking a more traditional approach, the naked motorcycle features styling inspired by Japanese retro roadsters while combining it with modern equipment.

It shares the same 470 cc DOHC four-cylinder engine as the 500RR, although in a different state of tune, producing 73 hp at 11,000 rpm and 48 Nm at 9,500 rpm. A six-speed gearbox sends drive to the rear wheel.

The 500F rides on 17-inch aluminium wheels, with adjustable upside-down forks at the front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking comprises twin front discs with four-piston callipers and a single rear disc with a single-piston calliper.

Other equipment includes an analogue instrument cluster with a central LCD display, LED lighting, dual-channel ABS and traction control. Fuel capacity is 15.5 litres, while kerb weight is 175 kg.