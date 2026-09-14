2027 Geely EX5 – RWD update to Proton eMas 7 twin gets larger front luggage compartment; debut September 21

In Cars, Geely, International News / by Mick Chan / 14 September 2026 11:29 am

New images of the 2027 Geely EX5 shown by Car News China reveal that the upcoming EV will have a considerably larger front trunk; the updated EV in China will debut on September 21, according to the report.

The upcoming update for the Proton eMas 7 twin, the Geely EX5/E5 was leaked in June this year in a regulatory filing with China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT), and while the EV appears outwardly to be mostly similar, the update brings a shift to a rear-mounted motor and therefore rear-wheel drive.

This appears to have liberated additional space in the front of the vehicle, as shown by the new image of the 2027 EX5 frunk, as well as the larger overall dimensions of the vehicle; the 2027 EX5 measures 4,636 mm long, 1,920 mm wide and 1,670 mm tall with a 2,750 mm wheelbase, making it 21 mm longer and 19 mm wider, with its wheelbase unchanged.

Images by Car News China

While there has yet to be official confirmation of the volume of the front luggage compartment, an inscription on the trunk show a maximum load rating of 50 kg, and the publication notes that the smaller Geely EX2 has a 70 litre frunk.

As reported earlier, the major changes to the 2027 EX5 is the shift to a rear-mounted single-motor powertrain which offers a significant increase in output, to 333 PS from the current 218 PS output figure.

The move to rear-motor, rear-wheel-drive is also suggested by a charging port that is no longer on its front fender, and the new model gets an LFP battery, though its capacity has yet to be revealed. The latest Proton eMas 7 Premium Plus sold in Malaysia gets a 68.39 kWh LFP battery, up from 60.22 kWh in the Premium variant.

This development of the Geely E5/EX5 echoes the move made by BYD with the Atto 3, which has also shifted to rear-wheel-drive in Evo guise, which gets a 313 PS/380 Nm motor and a 74.88 kWh battery offering a claimed 510 km of range (600 km on the NEDC cycle as communicated by BYD in Malaysia).

The RWD update to the Geely E5/EX5 will be some way off from the eMas 7, as the Proton-badged model was just updated with the Premium Plus variant in June, and CKD local assembly of the vehicle only began late last year.

GALLERY: Proton eMas 7 Premium Plus at KLIMS 2026