Marshal Moto enters Malaysia with Toughman 800 and XS250 cruisers – priced at RM38.8k and RM18.8k

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 September 2026 6:28 pm

A new brand from China in Malaysia is Marshal Moto, with the 2026 Marshal Toughman 800 and XS250 cruisers, priced at RM38,800 and RM18,800, respectively. Imported as CKD by MZM Holdings – who also market the Hanway, Italjet, Senke, and Royal Alloy brands – the Marshal Moto Toughman 800 comes in Cobalt Blue and Pearl Black while the XS250 is available in Moonlit Silver and Mystic Black.

The Toughman 800 is powered by a V-twin with eight-valves per cylinder, displacing 799 cc. Power output is rated at 46.9 hp at 6,500 rpm with 61.9 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, going through six-speed gearbox and belt drive to the rear wheel.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear with two-channel ABS as standard, with the front wheel getting a four-piston calliper. Meanwhile suspension for the Toughman 800 uses telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers in the back with adjustable spring-preload.

Wheel sizing is 19-inches in front and 17-inches at the rear, wearing 130/70 front and 240/45 rear tyres. Weight is listed as 256 kg with 13-litres of fuel carried in the tank and seat height is set at 695 mm.

For the XS250, a parallel-twin displacing 248 cc provides motive power, producing 24.6 hp at 8,000 rpm with 23.4 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Power goes to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox with chain final drive.

Braking uses single hydraulic discs front and rear with two-piston floating callipers and two-channel ABS comes as standard equipment. Suspension is done with telescopic forks in front and twin shock absorbers in the back, while wheel sizing is 16-inches front and rear, wearing 130/90 and 150/80 tyres.

The XS250 tips the scales at 193 kg with 14-litres of fuel carried in the tank. Meanwhile, seat height is set at 690 mm.