Suzuki Juru launched – new 1S dealership in Penang

In Cars, Local News, Suzuki / by Gerard Lye / 14 September 2026 3:34 pm

Naza Eastern Motors, the official distributor of Suzuki cars in Malaysia, has launched Suzuki Juru, a new 1S dealership in Bukit Mertajam, Penang. The facility was set up with an investment of RM1 million and is operated by SMG Auto (MN) Sdn Bhd.

With a built-up area of 1,600 square feet, Suzuki Juru features a show floor displaying three Suzuki models as well as a customer lounge. Aftersales support is handled by a service centre located in Bayan Lepas at 21, Jalan Sungai Tiram 7.

“The opening of Suzuki Juru dealership marks another important step in strengthening Suzuki presence in the northern region. The investment in this new dealership reflects our confidence in the market and our commitment to providing customers with greater accessibility to Suzuki vehicles,” said Mohd Rizal Jailan, CEO of Naza Automotive Group.

“Juru and Bukit Mertajam are strategically important areas with a growing population and strong connectivity, and we see significant potential in bringing the Suzuki brand closer to customers here,” he added.

With the opening of the Suzuki Juru dealership, the Japanese brand now has 14 authorised sales outlets and 13 service centres nationwide. Suzuki Juru operates from 9am to 6pm daily and is located at No. 3 (GF), Jalan Sentral Jaya, Pusat Perdagangan Sentral Jaya, 14000 Bukit Mertajam, Pulau Pinang.