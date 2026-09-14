Three arrested for drunk driving in Petaling Jaya

In Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 September 2026 10:37 am

Three motorists were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol during Op Mabuk conducted by the Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) and the Petaling Jaya District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (BSPTD).

The operation was carried out around Damansara, Petaling Jaya, Selangor, with enforcement personnel stopping three vehicles at Jalan Damansara, the SPRINT Expressway intersection and the Damansara–LDP exit.

Initial alcohol screening found all three drivers recorded readings between 210 mg/100 ml and 239 mg/100 ml. A subsequent confirmatory breath test using the EBA-II device recorded readings ranging from 150 mg/100 ml to 160 mg/100 ml.

All three drivers were men aged between 30 and 37. They were arrested under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and taken to the Petaling Jaya BSPTD for further action.

JSPT said it would continue to intensify enforcement operations and take firm action against individuals who endanger the safety of other road users.