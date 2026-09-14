Yamaha Malaysia powers Youth Dirt Bike School for kids

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 September 2026 1:17 pm

Yamaha Malaysia is powering a Youth Dirt Bike School for children wanting to get into the basics of motorcycling and dirt bike riding. Organised in collaboration with Kev Advenduro, the school is held every weekend beginning in October at Gamuda Gardens, Sungai Buloh, Selangor.

Classes by Kev Advenduro range from the absolute beginner with a Foundation (Tarmac) course with zero two-wheel experience required to Advanced Dirt Track for the intermediate off-road rider. Ages for classes range from five to 15 years old (three and four year olds if they are tall enough), while parents wanting to accompany their children on the track can do so by special arrangement and at extra cost.

Youth Dirt Bike School students will be provided with Yamaha dirt bikes in suitable sizes and engine displacements, while off-road riding gear is available for rent. Students have the option of individual one-on-one training upon request, while the training cadre is internationally certified and bi-lingual in Bahasa Malaysia and English, including Malaysian enduro champion Gabit Saleh, with the training syllabus created by Kev Advenduro.

Classes run four sessions for each level – Foundation, Beginner, Novice, Intermediate and Advanced – with class sizes between two to five students, while special Auto-to-Manual and One-to-One classes are available. Rates for classes range from RM400 for Foundation using the Yamaha class bike to RM1,000 for the Advanced category, with the Beginner, Novice and Advanced classes costing RM500, RM650 and RM850, respectively.

The Yamaha dirt bikes used in the Youth Dirt Bike School comprise of Yamaha PW50 for beginners, while novices get to ride the PW50 and Yamaha TT R110E. For youth with more skills, the WR155R and YZ250FX full-size dirt bikes are available, while instructors will be mounted on the Yamaha PG-1.

Facilites at the Youth Dirt Bike School include changing rooms and showers, public liability insurance and refreshments, while food and beverage is available nearby at Gamuda Gardens. Those wanting to make enquiries can contact Kev Advenduro at 012-392 8818 or fill in an enquiry form at https://forms.gle/e2p5doXvCZpmCwi79.