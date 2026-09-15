BMW Motorrad releases M 1000 RR, M 1000 R, M 1000 XR Nürburgring 100th anniversary – 100 units each

In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 September 2026 1:57 pm

The Nürburgring circuit turns 100 in 2027, and BMW Motorrad is marking the occasion with three limited-edition M motorcycles – the M 1000 RR, M 1000 R and M 1000 XR. Limited to just 100 units of each model worldwide, the “100 Jahre Nürburgring” editions bring exclusive Nürburgring Green paintwork, bespoke anniversary graphics and additional M equipment to BMW Motorrad’s flagship performance motorcycle range.

The three motorcycles are based on the respective production M models, but receive a common design theme inspired by the legendary Nordschleife, including the circuit’s silhouette, “Nürburgring since 1927” lettering and the “100 Years” anniversary logo. The Nürburgring, which opened in 1927, has a long association with BMW Motorrad, with the manufacturer scoring its first victory at the circuit in the same year.

The special-edition motorcycles feature Nürburgring silhouette graphics on the fuel tank, while the airbox cover carries the anniversary design and an individual “one of 100” marking. Carbon-fibre wheels with Nürburgring Green accent stripes, a black rear swingarm and rear frame, plus an Alcantara-style seat with embroidered “100” markings complete the visual package.

Standard equipment includes the M Track Package, carbon wheels and the Nürburgring-specific detailing. BMW Motorrad also supplies an M Cover Kit for the M 1000 RR and M 1000 R, an exclusive motorcycle mat bearing the 100 Jahre Nürburgring logo and a rear-wheel paddock stand.

The M 1000 RR remains the most track-focused of the trio, combining a full-fairing supersport configuration with aerodynamic development, lightweight construction and chassis technology aimed at outright circuit performance. The M 1000 R brings superbike-derived performance into a naked-bike package, combining high performance with a more upright riding position and greater road-going usability.

Meanwhile, the M 1000 XR combines high-performance motorcycle dynamics with long-distance ergonomics, offering high-speed stability and performance alongside crossover versatility. The three models embody BMW Motorrad’s “Born on the Racetrack. Made for the Streets.” philosophy, reflecting the Nürburgring’s role as a benchmark for chassis, powertrain, braking and aerodynamic development.

The 20.8-km Nordschleife features 73 corners and significant elevation changes, making it one of the world’s most demanding circuits and a demanding environment for testing production motorcycles. Details on ordering and availability of the M 1000 RR, M 1000 R and M 1000 XR “100 Jahre Nürburgring” editions will be announced later.