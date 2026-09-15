Caltex Malaysia celebrates 90th anniversary by highlighting the stories of six long-standing employees

Caltex Malaysia has chosen to celebrate its 90th anniversary this year by honouring six long-standing employees who have served as stalwarts of the company.

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One of them is Ts. Amanina Mohamad Rozi, who has served Caltex Malaysia for 22 years. As a workforce safety and health specialist supporting Asia-Pacific operations, the chemical engineering graduate does safety planning, manages contractors, checks equipment readiness and assesses risks to ensure the right controls are in place.

“True safety culture begins when every voice matters. Whether you are a contractor, operator, supervisor, engineer or manager, everyone should have the courage and permission to say, ‘Stop, this does not look safe’,” she said.

Then there’s Yang Way Han, who started at Caltex’s Pulau Indah terminal in Port Klang in 1988 as a utility man handling labour-intensive operations. “It opened my eyes. The work was physically demanding, and it taught me not to take life for granted and to always provide support in whatever way we can,” he remarked.

He is today operations supervisor for the JV Pasir Gudang terminal, leading a team that ensures safe and reliable fuel deliveries to over 80 Caltex stations across the southern region of Peninsular Malaysia.

Owning three Caltex stations in Kelantan is Haji Che Din Mohamad. He built his first in 1987 after leaving his government job. Throughout the decades, he’s established a genuine rapport with the community and witnessed significant customer expectation shifts.

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“There have certainly been times when I felt stuck, especially when facing various operational hurdles such as manpower challenges, the demand of running a station, pressure to meet sales targets, and other factors beyond our control. But what keeps me strong is the steady support of my staff, Caltex officers, and my family,” he said.

At Sungai Petani’s Caltex Pekan Lama, cashier and mother-of-two Harchana Narainasamy handles the usual morning rush, serves customers with sincere warmth and steps up sometimes to train new members. She’s been part of the Caltex Malaysia family for over eight years.

“I always ensure customers get the help they need, provide clear explanations and act swiftly whenever issues arise. When customers smile in return, and are satisfied with the service, it gives me such satisfaction,” she said.

At KL’s Caltex Setiawangsa, general helper Md Hanis Ariffin maintains cleanliness and safety, and manages traffic. Being deaf and mute, he initially found tasks that relied on spoken communication challenging, but his teammates were always on hand to help.

A driver’s grateful nod, a warm smile and a signed ‘thank you’ are some of the things that make his day.

Long-standing business partners are also part of the Caltex Malaysia family. One of them is the half-a-century-old Chop Yew Lee Group – Caltex was its very first supplier – which distributes Caltex lubricants and diesel.

“As the second generation, I am proud to continue the legacy that my parents have built through hard work, integrity and trust,” said Chop Yew Lee Group GM Celine Khong.

“At the same time, I believe it is essential to balance tradition with innovation. While we honour the principles that have guided our business for the past 50 years, we must also embrace new technologies, digital transformation and changing customer expectations to remain relevant in an evolving market,” she added.

“As we reflect on nine decades of growth, we celebrate the people and pillars of our organisation who have shaped Caltex Malaysia’s journey and we look forward to ‘Moving Every Generation’ into a brighter future while upholding our Drive Happiness Further tagline,” Caltex Malaysia country chairman Leong Jee Wong said.

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