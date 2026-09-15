Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link: Woodlands North station completed, on course to begin service in 2027

The Woodlands North station of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link has been completed, reported New Straits Times. The report quoted the Singaporean Land Transport Authority (LTA) as having announced the station’s completion on September 4, and that the project is on course to begin passenger service in 2027.

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The four km-long rail link will connect Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru with Woodlands North in Singapore, where passengers can interchange with the Thomson-East Coast MRT Line, the LTA stated. Designed to carry up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction during peak periods, the service has a projected daily ridership of around 40,000 passengers.

Situated underground, the Woodlands North station reaches a depth of 28 m and has three levels, including two basement levels and an underground link to the customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) complex. Passengers arriving at the station will undergo immigration clearance before proceeding to the train platforms, according to the report.

The Basement 1 level houses the ticketing concourse and arrival hall while passengers may transfer directly to the RTS Link from the MRT station, and bus services will provide onward connectivity to other parts of Singapore.

Meanwhile, all station and rail infrastructure on the Malaysian side of the RTS Link has been completed, and the project is entering its final integration testing phase between the two countries, said Malaysian transport minister Anthony Loke.

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