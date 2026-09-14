JPJ launches H special plate series for Malaysia Day 2026 – H 1 to H 9999, bidding open from September 16-20

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 15 September 2026 12:00 am

The road transport department (JPJ) has launched the “H” series of number plates ahead of Malaysia Day 2026, with the series spanning registration numbers H 1 to H 9999.

The choice of the letter “H” is for Harmoni, which the road transport department said in a statement is in line with the spirit of Malaysia Day in celebration of the diversity and togetherness of a united country.

Further distinguishing the H series is that the series will be the final, single-letter series of registration plates to be issued by the JPJ, said the department’s director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli.

Bidding for the H series of registration plates starts from RM20,000 for golden numbers, from RM5,000 for premium numbers, from RM2,500 for attractive numbers, from RM500 for popular numbers and from RM300 for regular, running numbers.

Bidding for the series takes place on the JPJeBid online bidding system and opens on Malaysia Day itself, Wednesday, September 16, 2026, and bidding closes 10pm on Sunday, September 20. Bidding results will be announced within 24 hours on September 21, said JPJ.

Bidding for registrations plates in this series is subject to terms and conditions on JPJeBid, and successful bids must be registered to a vehicle within a period of 12 months from the issuance of official bid results, the department continued.