Perodua QV-E gets an additional RM10k rebate, now priced from RM53,499 with BaaS, RM77,499 full purchase

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Perodua / by Anthony Lim / 15 September 2026 7:50 pm

Perodua has announced that it is offering a RM10,000 Malaysia Day cash rebate for its QV-E electric vehicle, effectively bringing the price of the Quest for Visionary Electric Vehicle down to RM53,499 under its battery-as-a-service (BaaS) subscription package, or RM77,499 for the full purchase of the EV. In a posting on its website’s promotions page, it said that limited units of the car were available.

This comes three months after a price adjustment for the car was made in June, when the automaker brought the leasing price of the QV-E down by RM10k from its original RM80,000 when the car was launched in December 2025 to RM69,999, with a lowered monthly RM215 for the BaaS package (inclusive of tax, and for nine years).

With the addition of a limited time special RM6,500 rebate for the vehicle (which was supposed to run until September 30), that price became RM63,499 with the BaaS package (again with a monthly fee of RM215 per month for nine years), a reduction of RM16,500 from the very first price. In July, the automaker began refunding that price difference to early buyers.

The June announcement also saw a pricing of RM93,999 to own the vehicle outright (with the car and battery sold together as one unit, fully owned by the customer), with the similar RM6,500 special rebate bringing the final price down to RM87,499 to completely own the QV-E. As it was in the previous price reduction, RM240 should be added on to the price somewhere, given that road tax is applied for EVs now.

As the Malaysia Day RM10k offer is just a pricing rebate and not a price revision, terms applied to the price adjustment made in June should remain unchanged. As indicated then, coverage for the battery under the BaaS leasing plan is unlimited mileage, with minimum 70% battery state of health (SoH) guaranteed throughout the leasing period. For outright purchase, the battery is covered by a limited eight-year or 160,000 km warranty with minimum 70% battery SoH guaranteed.

Existing customers under a BaaS model can’t convert to a full purchase arrangement. Customers who wish to own both the vehicle and battery will have to trade in or sell their current QV-E and purchase a new unit under the full ownership option.

A recap of the QV-E. It’s powered by a front-mounted motor offering 204 PS (150 kW) and 285 Nm of torque, which gets it from zero to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds on to a top speed of 165 km/h. Juice for the motor comes from a 52.5 kWh (gross) lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) battery from CATL. The IP69-rated (water and dust) liquid-cooled pack weighs 405.7 kg, which is around a quarter of the QV-E’s kerb weight of 1,600 kg, making it around 600 kg heavier than a Myvi.

The automaker claims a range on a single charge to be 370 km on a WLTP cycle. It’s ahead of the eMas 5 Premium’s 40.16 kWh LFP pack, which offers 325 km of WLTP range. There is of course a new, larger capacity 47.14 kWh unit just introduced on the 2027 Geely Xingyuan in China, and that should eventually head our way and on to the eMas 5, although there’s no indication as to when.

As for charging, the QV-E’s max DC rate is 60 kW, which takes SoC from 30-80% in 30 minutes. Home AC charging at 6.6 kW takes eight hours for a full 0-100% charge. In comparison, the eMas 5 Premium takes in 71 kW DC and 6.6 kW AC.