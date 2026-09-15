Perodua, Tan Chong sign three-year agreement for QV-E in Serendah – assembly line rental, painting services

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Perodua / by Jonathan James Tan / 15 September 2026 2:59 pm

After signing a letter of intent (LOI) in November, Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd (PSSB) and Tan Chong Motor Assemblies Sdn Bhd (TCMA) have signed a three-year agreement for the latter to provide electro-deposition coating and painting line services, as well as rental and use of certain designated assembly lines in Serendah, for the Perodua QV-E, The Star reports, citing a Bursa Malaysia filing.

“TCMA shall provide electro-deposition coating and painting line services as well as rental of designated assembly line in consideration of the payments of service fees and rental charges to be made by PSSB,” the filing said.

The agreement will stand for three years from June 1, 2026 to May 31, 2029. Perodua can extend the agreement for another two years by giving at least six months’ written notice before the initial term expires.

PSSB will be responsible for obtaining and maintaining the necessary approvals, permits and licences, complying with laws and regulatory requirements for EV manufacturing, and maintaining and adequately insuring its equipment for the project.