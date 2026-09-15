Two men arrested by Putrajaya police for viral car video

In Cars, Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 15 September 2026 12:38 pm

Two men aged 19 and 21 have been arrested by police after a video showing two vehicles at the Putra Bridge in Putrajaya went viral on social media. Putrajaya District Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPT) identified the individuals and vehicles involved after becoming aware of the video and subsequently detained both men to assist with investigations, while both vehicles were also seized.

Preliminary investigations found that the two men had gathered at the location to produce social media content, rather than to take part in an illegal race. However, checks found that the 21-year-old driver did not possess a valid driving licence, while the road tax for the vehicle he was driving had also expired.

Both men were also issued summonses relating to vehicle modifications while urine screening tests carried out on both individuals returned negative results. The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which covers reckless and dangerous driving.

Police stressed that roads should not be treated as a stage for chasing popularity, warning that the safety of motorists and other road users should not be compromised for social media content. Kuala Lumpur police and Putrajaya district police said they would not compromise on dangerous, reckless or other forms of driving that could endanger road users.

“Going viral is not a licence to break the law,” police said. Members of the public, particularly young people, are advised not to be influenced by the culture of street racing, illegal racing or dangerous driving stunts in pursuit of social media content.