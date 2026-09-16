Omoda Jaecoo at Carro Autofair 2026, Sept 25-27 at Puchong South – drop by for exclusive show-only offers!

In Advertorial, Omoda Jaecoo / by Harvinder Sidhu / 16 September 2026 11:00 am

Two years in, Omoda Jaecoo has gone from newcomer to one of the country’s fastest-growing brands, with over 30,000 cars delivered and the J7 sitting comfortably among Malaysia’s top-selling models. If you’ve been meaning to find out what the fuss is about, the Carro Autofair 2026 at Carro Puchong South from September 25-27 is a good place to do it – the full Omoda Jaecoo range will be on display at the fair, 9am to 7pm daily, with test drives available from the centralised test drive counter and a set of September deals from Omoda & Jaecoo Malaysia to go with them.

📅 September 25-27, 2026 (Friday-Sunday)

📍 Carro Puchong South (Google Maps)

🕒 9am – 7pm daily

One thing worth knowing before you read on: what’s listed below is the September campaign from Omoda & Jaecoo Malaysia. The Autofair-only extras from Omoda Jaecoo Carro – and there are some – aren’t being published anywhere. You’ll need to sit down with the team at Puchong South for a personalised quote to find out what they are.

Here’s a rundown of what’s on show, and what’s on the table.

Jaecoo J5 – the baby of the range, effectively under RM100k

The Jaecoo J5 is the brand’s entry point, a B-segment SUV that goes head-to-head with the Proton X50 and Honda HR-V on price while borrowing plenty of style from its bigger brother. Under the bonnet is a 147 PS/210 Nm 1.5 litre turbo four-cylinder paired to a CVT, and inside you get a 13.2-inch portrait touchscreen, Level 2 ADAS and TÜV-certified pet-friendly upholstery that’s anti-bacterial, scratch-resistant and easy to clean – handy whether your passengers have four legs or two.

The J5 2WD is priced at RM108,000 nett, and at the Autofair it comes with RM9,000 off – taking it to an effective RM99,000. Add the standard seven-year/150,000 km warranty and it’s one of the more compelling ways into a new SUV this side of RM100k.

Jaecoo J7 – RM11,500 off, plus five years of free service

The car that started it all. The Jaecoo J7 is the C-segment SUV that made Omoda Jaecoo a household name here, with its chunky, boxy styling, 197 PS/290 Nm 1.6 litre turbo engine and seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It’s available as a 2WD (RM138,800) or AWD (RM148,800), and both come with a seven-year/150,000 km warranty.

For the Autofair, the J7 2WD gets the headline deal of the Omoda Jaecoo line-up – RM11,500 off and five years or 100,000 km of free maintenance, which takes a big chunk out of running costs for the first half of the warranty period. The AWD gets the same five-year/100,000 km free maintenance package. If the J7 is the one you’ve been eyeing, this is the model where a personalised quote at the show is most likely to surprise you – ask.

Jaecoo J7 PHEV with RM10,500 off

If you want the J7’s looks and space but with a fraction of the fuel bill, the Jaecoo J7 PHEV (RM158,800) is the one. Its Super Hybrid System pairs a 1.5 litre turbo engine with an electric motor for a combined 347 PS and 525 Nm, an 18.3 kWh battery gives up to 106 km of pure electric range, and with a full tank the claimed total range stretches to 1,300 km – enough to do KL to Penang and back on one fill. It also supports DC fast charging and V2L, so it can power your camping gear or a mamak’s worth of appliances in a blackout.

At the fair, the J7 PHEV comes with RM10,500 off, five years or 50,000 km of free maintenance and a two-year extension on the battery warranty on top of the standard eight-year/160,000 km cover.

Jaecoo J8 and Omoda C9 – the flagships

Further up the range, the Jaecoo J8 (from RM178,800) is the brand’s premium D-segment SUV with a 254 PS/390 Nm 2.0 litre turbo, eight-speed automatic, a 14-speaker Sony sound system and seats that adjust more ways than most office chairs. The Omoda C9 (from RM168,800) is the sleeker, coupe-ish take on the same recipe, with a 660-litre boot and the same 2.0 litre turbo, while the range-topping C9 PHEV (RM208,800) is the mad one – 537 PS and 650 Nm from a triple-motor plug-in hybrid setup, 145 km of WLTP electric range and a claimed 1,100 km total.

Every J8 and petrol C9 comes with five years or 100,000 km of free maintenance at the Autofair, and two of them get cash savings on top: the J8 2WD (RM178,800) with RM6,000 off, and the C9 AWD (RM188,800) with RM7,500 off. The J8 AWD (RM198,800) and C9 2WD get the free maintenance package on its own, while C9 PHEV buyers get RM3,000 off and a free V2L connector cable. And that’s before the Omoda Jaecoo Carro team opens the drawer with the Autofair-only extras – something they’ll only do face to face, so bring your questions and your trade-in details.

And the new one – Jaecoo J5 EV

Launched barely three weeks ago, the Jaecoo J5 EV (RM118,800) is the brand’s first fully electric model, and the Autofair is one of the first chances to see it outside a showroom. Locally assembled in Shah Alam, it pairs a 211 PS front motor with a 58.9 kWh CATL LFP battery for a 402 km WLTP range and a 7.7-second 0-100 km/h time, with a frunk, V2L and Pet and Camping climate modes thrown in. Ask the team about the launch package while it lasts.

The rest of the fair

There’s also Zeekr, iCaur, Chery and Dongfeng under the same roof, Carro Certified used cars at special prices, selected official pre-owned units from the new-car brands, and food trucks and activities to keep the family occupied while you take that test drive.

📅 September 25-27, 2026 (Friday-Sunday)

📍 Carro Puchong South (Google Maps)

🕒 9am – 7pm daily

The best Omoda Jaecoo deal of the weekend is the one you’ll get by walking up to the counter at Puchong South and asking for a personalised quote – the show-only offers won’t be on any banner, any website or in any article, this one included. Three days, one location, and then they’re gone.

If you really can’t make it, register your interest with Omoda Jaecoo Carro here and the team will get in touch, or drop by the showroom at Omoda Jaecoo Selayang by Carro, 17498 Jalan Besar, Kawasan Industri Selayang Indah, 68100 Batu Caves.

Otherwise, see you at Carro Puchong South – bring the dog.

Offers are provided by Omoda & Jaecoo Malaysia for the September 2026 campaign period and apply to eligible retail purchases. Prices are on-the-road without insurance unless stated. Terms and conditions apply.