Zeekr at Carro Autofair 2026, Sept 25-27 at Puchong South – drop by to get a personalised quote, best deals!

In Advertorial, Zeekr / by Harvinder Sidhu / 16 September 2026 9:29 am

Five new-car brands are lining up for the Carro Autofair 2026, but one of them gets top billing. Zeekr will have its own standalone display inside the main marquee at Carro Puchong South from September 25-27, with the full Malaysian line-up on the floor – the 009 Executive MPV, the 7X SUV and the updated 2026 Zeekr X – and a centralised test drive counter so you can get behind the wheel before you decide. Doors open from 9am to 7pm daily.

📅 September 25-27, 2026 (Friday-Sunday)

📍 Carro Puchong South (Google Maps)

🕒 9am – 7pm daily

If you’ve been circling a Zeekr for a while, this is a good weekend to stop circling. Here’s what’s on the cards.

Zeekr 009 Executive – the flagship MPV, with five years of free service and an eight-year warranty

The 009 is the car that put Zeekr on the map in Malaysia, and the Executive is the sensible way into it. Priced at RM304,800, it packs a 116 kWh battery good for a claimed 604 km WLTP – the longest range in the 009 family – with a 340 PS front motor and seven seats across three rows. It also remains cheaper than a Toyota Alphard, which is a sentence that still takes some getting used to.

For the fair, the MY2026 009 Executive comes with a set of Zeekr Malaysia owner privileges bundled in:

Complimentary scheduled maintenance for 5 years/100,000 km

Extended warranty of 8 years/160,000 km

A wallbox charger for home charging

That’s a long runway of ownership peace of mind on a car that’s already designed for long-haul family duty. The seven-seat Luxury and six-seat Ultra Luxury variants, with their 603 hp dual-motor AWD setup, will also be on hand – have a chat with the Zeekr Carro team on the day for a personalised quote.

Zeekr 7X – the SUV everyone’s been talking about, from RM182,800

The 7X has been Zeekr’s volume seller here since it landed last year, and the reasons are on display at the fair. The RWD Standard Range (RM182,800) pairs a 75 kWh battery with a 480 km WLTP range; the RWD Long Range (RM193,800) stretches that to 543 km with a 100 kWh pack; and the AWD Performance (RM230,800) adds a second motor for 646 PS, a 3.8-second 0-100 km/h sprint and air suspension. There’s also the 200-unit Black Nova limited edition (RM235,000) if you like your SUVs murdered out.

For the Zeekr 7X, the deals are so good that we can’t publish them! You have to drop by to get a personalised quote from the team on ground.

2026 Zeekr X – the new one, from RM158,800

The updated Zeekr X only launched in June, so this is one of the first chances to see it outside a showroom. Both variants now get power doors and a centre-console fridge as standard, along with a 66 kWh battery and DC charging at up to 230 kW. The Premium RWD (RM158,800) is rated at 440 km WLTP, while the Flagship AWD (RM175,800) ups the ante to 496 PS, a 3.7-second 0-100 km/h time and 445 km of range.

At the fair, the X comes with a portable charger plus a wallbox, and there’s a financing campaign to go with it – a 0% interest instalment plan on your down payment via Public Bank or Maybank credit card, or a preferential hire purchase rate with Maybank. Speak to the team to see which works better for you.

And the rest of the fair

There’s also the usual spread of Carro Certified used cars at special prices, selected official pre-owned units from the new-car brands, and food trucks and activities to keep the family occupied while you take that test drive.

📅 September 25-27, 2026 (Friday-Sunday)

📍 Carro Puchong South (Google Maps)

🕒 9am – 7pm daily

Can’t make it to Puchong that weekend? Register your interest with Zeekr Carro here and a product genius will get in touch to arrange a test drive at one of its outlets in Bangsar, Mutiara Damansara, Penang or Seremban.

Otherwise, see you at Carro Puchong South – the Zeekr corner is the one you won’t miss.