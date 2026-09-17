14-year-old drives against traffic, crashes into two cars

In Cars, Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 September 2026 1:18 pm

A 14-year-old boy is being investigated by police after allegedly driving dangerously and being involved in two separate accidents near Taman Chai Leng, Perai, Penang on September 15. The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, reportedly occurred at around 4:50 pm, according to Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Aminuddin Raja Abdullah.

Police said the teenager was driving from Lorong Kurau 23 towards Jalan Kurau 1 when the car he was driving crashed into a vehicle parked by the roadside. The teenager then allegedly continued driving before entering a one-way road against traffic at Lebuh Kurau 5. There, he reportedly collided with another car travelling in the correct direction.

The two separate collisions resulted in damage to all three vehicles involved. No injuries were reported.

A video circulating on social media shows the teenager inside the car after the incident, while a member of the public is seen confronting and scolding him. Another damaged vehicle can also be seen nearby.

Police are investigating the case under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving. Investigations are ongoing and police remind parents to monitor their children.