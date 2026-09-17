2027 Volvo ES90 in Malaysia – 662 km WLTP, 21-inch alloys, Nappa leather, wireless Android Auto; RM340k

In Cars, Local News, Volvo / by Mick Chan / 17 September 2026 5:40 pm

Volvo Car Malaysia has revealed the ES90 that has received a range of updates for the 2027 model year, not long after the battery-electric crossover sedan was launched in Malaysia in January this year.

For Malaysia, the ES90 update was announced at the launch of the updated, 2027 EX90 electric SUV earlier this month.

Key mechanical specifications of the ES90 continues unchanged for the 2027 model year, this being the Ultra Single Motor Extended Range variant that packs a single, rear-axle mounted motor delivering 333 PS and 480 Nm, propelling the crossover sedan from 0-100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and to a limited top speed of 180 km/h.

This draws from a 92 kWh nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) battery pack that can be charged at up to 350 kW DC for a 10-80% recharge in 22 minutes, or via AC at up to 11 kW to get a 0-100% charge in 10 hours.

Battery range is 662 km WLTP, increased by 11 km from before, likely due to the new wheels measuring 21 inches in diameter compared to the previous 22-inch specification.

Updates also apply to the interior of the ES90, where Nappa leather upholstery is found (succeeding the Nordico synthetic upholstery of before). This is offered in Charcoal or Cardamom colour schemes, paired with birch wood interior trim; both leather colours are also found in the updated 2027 EX90.

These are accompanied by an updated exterior colour palette, with the new additions being Mulberry Red as seen here, and Aurora Silver. The two new exterior colours join the existing selection comprised of Onyx Black, Crystal White and Vapour Grey, while Denim Blue has been discontinued.

Also updated is the ES90’s infotainment system, which now supports wireless Android Auto to go with the already-wireless Apple CarPlay.

Finally, price. the 2027 Volvo ES90 is tagged at RM339,888 on-the-road without insurance, which is unchanged from before, though it does come with cash rebates of up to RM17,600, as well as a Volvo wallbox worth RM3,990 for a total value of up to RM21,590.