A Zeekr X can fit your budget – 0% instalment on downpayment, HP rates from 1.18% at Zeekr Carro

In Advertorial, Zeekr / by Harvinder Sidhu / 17 September 2026 1:39 pm

So you’ve done the maths on a 2026 Zeekr X – the compact EV that comes with power doors, a centre-console fridge and up to 230 kW DC charging as standard, priced at RM158,800 for the Premium RWD and RM175,800 for the 496 PS Flagship AWD. The car makes sense; now Zeekr Carro is making the payments make sense too, with two financing solutions you can choose between – or combine.

Upfront flexibility – 0% credit card instalment on your down payment

The first hurdle of any car purchase is the down payment, and this is where the first solution comes in. You can convert up to RM50,000 of your down payment into a 0% interest credit card instalment plan, spread over up to 48 months through participating banks.

In practice, that means you can drive home a Zeekr X without wiping out your savings on day one – the down payment becomes a manageable monthly figure on your card, at no extra cost.

Ownership financing – hire purchase from 1.18% per annum

The second solution tackles the loan itself. Through preferential hire purchase financing, rates start as low as 1.18% per annum, depending on tenure:

Tenure Rate 5 years From 1.18% p.a. 7 years From 1.38% p.a. 9 years From 1.58% p.a.

For context, typical hire purchase rates for new cars in Malaysia hover around the mid-2% range, so a 1.18% rate on a five-year loan represents a real saving over the life of the financing – and the longer tenures keep monthly commitments low if that’s your priority.

Use one, or stack both

Here’s the part worth repeating: these aren’t either-or offers. You can convert your down payment into 0% credit card instalments and finance the balance at the preferential rate – stacking both solutions to keep both your upfront outlay and monthly commitment down.

To see what the numbers look like for your preferred Zeekr X variant, colour and tenure, register your interest here and a Zeekr Carro product genius will prepare a personalised quote. Test drives can be arranged at Zeekr Carro’s outlets in Bangsar, Mutiara Damansara, Penang and Seremban – and if you’re heading to the Carro Autofair 2026 at Carro Puchong South this September 25-27, the X will be on display there too.