BYD Sealion 7 in Hibiscus Red – Malaysia Day limited edition based on Performance variant, 16 units; RM198k

In BYD, Cars, Local News / by Mick Chan / 17 September 2026 11:09 am

BYD Cars Malaysia has introduced a limited-run exterior colour, Hibiscus Red for the Sealion 7 Performance as a Malaysia Day special edition that is inspired by Malaysia’s national flower, the bunga raya or hibiscus.

Limited to 16 units of the Sealion 7 Performance variant, the model in this limited-run exterior colour is priced at RM197,800, or RM6,000 less than regular pricing for the Sealion 7 Performance at the launch of the 2026 update in Malaysia.

Save for the Hibiscus Red exterior colour, other specifications of the 16-unit limited run appear unchanged from the regular-run Sealion 7 Performance, which gets a dual-motor AWD powertrain comprised of a 313 PS/380 Nm rear axle motor and a 218 PS/310 Nm front motor for a combined 530 PS and 690 Nm, propelling the SUV from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds.

2026 BYD Sealion 7 Performance in Malaysia

The 2026 update brings the 91.3 kWh Blade LFP battery that offers 502 km of the WLTP testing standard, up from the 454 km range figure of the pre-update Sealion 7 Performance with the 82.5 kWh battery pack.

Interior equipment in the Sealion 7 continues as before, where the 10.25-inch digital instrument panel for the drive is accompanied by the 15.6-inch central infotainment switchable touchscreen, and the Performance – as well as the Premium – carries over the 50-inch augmented reality head-up display from before.

Also in the Performance variant are a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system, a hands-free, kick motion-activated powered tailgate, a 50-watt wireless mobile charger, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and four USB ports (two front, two rear, one Type-A and one Type-C each).

2026 BYD Sealion 7 Performance in Malaysia

For luggage, the Performance, like the Premium, gets 520 litres in the main luggage compartment, increasing to 1,789 litres with the rear seats folded.

In terms of safety kit, there are nine airbags (front, front and rear side, side curtain and driver far side), front/rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera as well as ADAS that includes adaptive cruise control, AEB, lane departure warning and prevention, lane keeping assist, front/rear cross-traffic alert and high beam assist.

GALLERY: 2026 BYD Sealion 7 Performance