Chery Tiggo Cross update for Malaysia – new face?

In Cars, Chery, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 17 September 2026 4:27 pm

The Chery Tiggo Cross has only been on sale in Malaysia for a little over a year, but it looks like we could be getting an update soon. “‘Sporty’ just got a new face”, says the teaser above. This suggests that there could be some changes to the front end at the very least, although that’s not immediately apparent from the still above.

In fact, earlier this month, user Wen Jie posted a dashcam video on the paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Group, showing a trade-plated Tiggo Cross with prominent (possibly chromed) rectangular tailpipe surrounds, which the current car doesn’t have. That aside, it’s hard to ascertain how much the lower rear bumper has changed.

This one’s a bit of a mystery, as globally, there isn’t (yet) a facelift newer than the car we have now, as far as we know. It’s worth noting that our Tiggo Cross is already the culmination of a few facelifts – it can actually trace its roots all the way back to 2017 in China.

As it stands now, the Turbo costs RM89k and the Hybrid RM100k, although there are limited-time deals that could bring the starting price down to RM81k. Both have 1.5 litre four-cylinder engines, but they couldn’t drive more differently from each other. Dive deep via our comprehensive video review here. What updates do you think we’ll get?

Chery Tiggo Cross Turbo in Malaysia

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Chery Tiggo Cross Hybrid in Malaysia