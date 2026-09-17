Desaru Coast to get new RM10m karting circuit end 2026

A new RM10 million karting circuit is being built at Desaru Coast in Johor, with the facility targeted to open by the end of 2026 under a lease-and-build investment by Singapore-based Arina International Holding. Construction is underway at Riverside, where the circuit will form part of The Sports Arina, an integrated sports and leisure development.

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The facility will feature a competitive karting track with professional-grade karts and an electronic timing system, alongside an air-conditioned KF Kiddy Circuit for children aged four to 12. Spectator seating, dining areas and merchandise outlets are also planned, according to a press release on Arina’s website.

The circuit will cater to recreational drivers, corporate groups and motorsport enthusiasts, with race packages and organised events planned. The kiddy circuit will offer individual sessions and birthday packages, complementing three outdoor pickleball courts which opened at Riverside in July, with three more courts and padel facilities planned for a later phase.

Arina International chairman Richard Tan said Desaru Coast’s accessibility and established tourism infrastructure made it a suitable location for the facility, with the company targeting visitors from Malaysia and Singapore. The company operates the KF1 Karting brand, five kiddy karting outlets across Johor and Kuala Lumpur, and The Sports Arina facility at Jalan Kayu in Singapore.

It has also supported the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix since 2008. At Desaru Coast, the new facility will add to existing attractions including Adventure Waterpark Desaru Coast and The Els Club Desaru Coast’s 45-hole golf offering.

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