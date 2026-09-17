iCaur at Carro Autofair 2026, Sept 25-27 at Puchong South: 03 and V23 iWD with packages worth up to RM8k!

In Advertorial, iCaur / by Harvinder Sidhu / 17 September 2026 9:50 am

The very first place you’ll be able to see, touch and drive an iCaur with Carro is the Carro Autofair 2026 at Carro Puchong South, September 25-27, 9am to 7pm daily.

Both of the brand’s electric SUVs will be on the floor – the boxy iCaur 03 and the retro-flavoured iCaur V23 – in their new locally assembled iWD forms.

iCaur 03 iWD – 279 PS, 418 km

The 03 was iCaur’s first car in Malaysia, and it’s now rolling off the line at Chery’s Shah Alam plant – the 03 iWD CKD is priced at RM129,880 on-the-road without insurance. That gets you a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup good for 279 PS and a 6.5-second 0-100 km/h time, a 69.77 kWh battery with up to 418 km of NEDC range, DC charging, 10 drive modes, a 540-degree camera and six airbags, all wrapped in a chunky, square-jawed body that looks like nothing else at this price. There’s a Black Phantom Edition pack if you want to lean into the off-roader look, and the standard seven-year/150,000 km vehicle warranty comes with a separate eight-year/160,000 km warranty for the battery and drive unit.

Buy one at the Autofair and iCaur Malaysia throws in:

A 7 kW AC home charger

Complimentary scheduled service for 2 years or 45,000 km , whichever comes first

, whichever comes first RM2,000 in charging credit – new for the CKD 03

Altogether that’s a package worth up to RM6,200, before you’ve talked to anyone.

iCaur V23 iWD – the four-seat retro box

If the 03 is left-field, the V23 is left-field with a chrome grille. The four-seat, flat-sided EV wears its 1980s off-roader styling proudly, and the V23 iWD CKD is priced at RM132,780 on-the-road without insurance. Underneath is a dual-motor AWD drivetrain with 211 PS and 292 Nm, an 81.76 kWh NMC battery for a 430 km NEDC range, 104 kW DC charging and a 7.5-second sprint to 100 km/h. It rides on 21-inch wheels, comes with a V2L cable and portable charger as standard, and can be dressed up further with the Retro Edition pack if you really want to be looked at.

The V23 iWD package at the fair includes:

A 7 kW AC home charger

Complimentary scheduled service for 2 years or 45,000 km

One year of free insurance

That’s a package worth up to RM8,000 – on a car that’s already had its price cut well below the original estimate.

What deals can be published, and what can’t!

What’s listed above is iCaur Malaysia’s September campaign, available at any authorised dealer. What isn’t listed is what Carro is adding on top for the Autofair – and as its brand-new iCaur dealer with a showroom to fill in November, it has every reason to be generous. You’ll get them by sitting down with the Carro team at Puchong South and asking for a personalised quote, and only for three days.

Visit the Carro Autofair 2026

📅 September 25-27, 2026 (Friday-Sunday)

📍 Carro Puchong South (Google Maps)

🕒 9am – 7pm daily

If you can’t make it to Puchong that weekend, catch the iCaur pop-up store at IOI Mall Puchong from September 29 – the Carro iCaur team will be there ahead of the full showroom opening in November.

Otherwise, see you at Carro Puchong South. Look for the two boxes.