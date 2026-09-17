MotoGP 2026: Senna joins Tech3, partners Luca Marini

In Bikes, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 September 2026 9:54 am

Moto2 rider Senna Agius will step up to MotoGP in 2027 with Tech3, joining Luca Marini as the KTM-backed team prepares for the championship’s new technical era. The 20-year-old Australian has established himself as one of Moto2’s leading young riders, with multiple wins and podiums to his name.

He is currently fighting for a top-three finish in the 2026 Moto2 championship. Agius finished runner-up in the 2022 Moto2 European Championship before winning the title in 2023. He moved into the FIM Moto2 World Championship in 2024, scoring a podium in his rookie season.

His promotion to MotoGP fulfils a lifelong ambition. “Today, a lifelong dream of mine has come true: reaching MotoGP,” Agius said. “I know the challenge ahead, but I’m ready to learn, work hard, and become the best version of myself with this team.”

Tech3 CEO Guenther Steiner said the team was impressed by Agius’ speed, maturity and determination to improve, while team manager Nicolas Goyon highlighted his potential to develop further at MotoGP level. Agius began his European career in the Moto3 Junior World Championship before stepping up to the Moto2 European Championship in 2022, finishing runner-up with two wins and six podiums.

He dominated the series in 2023, winning eight of 11 races to claim the title, while also making several Moto2 World Championship wildcard and replacement appearances. He joined Intact GP as a full-time Moto2 World Championship rider in 2024, scoring his maiden podium at Phillip Island. In 2025, Agius claimed his first Moto2 victory at Silverstone before winning again at his home round in Australia.