Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia’s SHS Go! Tour to promote Super Hybrid System at 4 outlets throughout September

In Cars, Local News, Omoda Jaecoo / by Jonathan James Tan / 17 September 2026 1:40 pm

Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia is publicising the benefits of its Super Hybrid System (SHS) via the SHS Go! Tour, which visits four Klang Valley dealerships throughout September.

These are Omoda | Jaecoo Shah Alam (Evo Wheelstech Sdn Bhd) from September 4-10, Omoda | Jaecoo Old Klang Road (Luxury Legend Sdn Bhd) from September 11-17, Omoda | Jaecoo Cyberjaya (Luxury Legend Sdn Bhd) from September 18-24, and Omoda | Jaecoo Selayang (Carro Digital Sdn Bhd) from September 25-October 1.

“SHS is more than just a hybrid technology, it is about delivering a smarter, more capable and more enjoyable driving experience for our customers. Through the SHS Go! Tour, we want to bring this technology closer to consumers and give them the opportunity to understand what makes SHS different.

“From Super Range and Super Power to Super Efficiency, these are not just technical terms, but real benefits that consumers can experience in their everyday driving,” said Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia brand head Chris Tan.

SHS currently powers the Jaecoo J7 and Omoda C9 PHEVs in Malaysia. Both have a 143 PS/215 Nm 1.5 litre turbo engine with 44.5% thermal efficiency, but the J7 has a 204 PS/310 Nm front electric motor, a one-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) and an 18.3 kWh LFP battery, while the C9 has three motors (two front, one rear) altogether making 462 PS and 700 Nm of torque, a three-speed DHT and a 34.46 kWh LFP battery.

The combined outputs are 347 PS/525 Nm and 537 PS/650 Nm respectively. Although the C9 hits 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds versus the J7’s 8.5, both claim the same 1,100-km combined WLTP range. However, the J7 can only travel 88 km on electricity alone while the C9 can manage 145 km. Both can be DC-charged from 30-80% in 20-25 minutes; the J7 can swallow up to 40 kW while the C9 can take up to 70 kW.

Jaecoo J7 PHEV in Malaysia

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Omoda C9 PHEV in Malaysia

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