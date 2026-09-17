Parents must prioritise safety when carrying children on a motorcycle – wear a properly fitted child helmet

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 17 September 2026 4:22 pm

Parents are reminded motorcycle safety for children begins with taking responsibility for their safety every time they are carried as a pillion passenger. Children should always wear a suitable motorcycle helmet whenever travelling on a motorcycle, even for short journeys.

A properly fitted helmet, worn correctly and securely fastened, can help reduce the risk of serious head injuries in the event of a crash. However, helmet use is only one part of keeping children safe on the road.

Parents and motorcycle riders should also ride responsibly, avoid speeding, maintain a safe speed for the road and traffic conditions, and follow all traffic rules. Motorcyclists should remain alert, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and avoid risky manoeuvres, particularly when carrying children.

The reminder comes as a simple but important message to parents – a short journey does not mean there is no risk. Taking the necessary precautions before setting off can make a significant difference in protecting a child’s life.