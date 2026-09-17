Perodua Aruz now priced at RM69k-74k – RM4k cheaper across the range; additional RM4k Malaysia Day rebate

In Cars, Local News, Perodua / by Jonathan James Tan / 17 September 2026 10:16 am

The Perodua Aruz‘s price has changed for the first time in its seven-year life. The seven-seat SUV’s now priced at RM68,900 for the X variant and RM73,900 for the AV variant, which is RM4k cheaper across the range.

On top of that, in conjunction with Malaysia Day (Ativa deals here), the national carmaker is throwing in a RM4k rebate from September 15 to October 31, which would lower the prices further to RM64,900 and RM69,900 respectively.

Launched in January 2019, the Aruz is Perodua’s second-slowest-selling model (second to what, you know – the EV is now offering a RM10k rebate on top of the June price cut). It’s also currently the only body-on-frame Perodua and the only rear-wheel drive Perodua, and its Toyota twin, which was also built in Sungai Choh, was discontinued in 2024.

The Aruz has a 102 PS/133 Nm 1.5 litre four-cylinder engine and a four-speed auto. Passion Red joined the colour range in late-2021 and Elegant Black surfaced in late-2024. In August 2025, Vintage Brown replaced Electric Blue and the seven-seater also received a blacked-out look.

Perodua Aruz in Elegant Black, with GearUp Rugged Package