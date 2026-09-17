Perodua Ativa now with up to RM9,500 cash rebate – from RM53k, Malaysia Day Deals valid till October 31

In Cars, Perodua, Sales & Promotions / by Danny Tan / 17 September 2026 10:12 am

Perodua is offering up to RM9,500 cash rebates for the Ativa as part of its Malaysia Day Deals, valid from now till October 31. Upon checking, the max discount is for the X variant, while the mid-spec H gets RM5,500 off. The range-topping AV comes with a RM5,700 rebate.

This means that based on the RRP of RM62,500 for the X, RM67,300 for the H and RM72,600 for the AV, the prices after rebates are RM53,000 for the X, RM61,800 for the H and RM66,900 for the AV. ‘Special Metallic’ pearl colours (white and red) have a RM500 premium, and it’s another RM300 extra if you want the AV Special Metallic with a black roof.

Launched in March 2021, the Ativa is still the only Perodua with a turbocharged engine. The A-segment SUV – the first P2 to ride on the DNGA platform – is powered by a 1.0-litre downsized turbo triple with 98 PS and 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm. It’s paired to the D-CVT gearbox that’s now a mainstay for the market leader.

Next up for the Ativa, which has never received a facelift since launch by the way, is the hybrid. The Ativa Hybrid was finally confirmed for Malaysia in May, four years after its subscription-only trial programme branded by Perodua a study for EVs and long-term mobility as a service. By confirmed, we mean full local production and sales.

With local production, there’s room for Perodua to introduce its own design changes and suspension tune for the hybrid (the subscription CBU car was a straightforward rebadge of the Daihatsu Rocky Hybrid), and perhaps it will come along with a facelift for the entire range? We’ll see.