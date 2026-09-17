Proton eMas 5, eMas 7 EV and PHEV to undergo PDRM police car testing – Gentari to provide free charging

Jonathan Lee

Proton eMas 5, eMas 7 EV and PHEV to undergo PDRM police car testing – Gentari to provide free charging

Proton has announced it handed over its eMas 5, eMas 7 EV and eMas 7 PHEV to the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) last week. This is so that the latter can evaluate the usability of electrified vehicles across different fleet and operational requirements under real-world conditions.

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The cars, each being Premium versions (top-spec Premium Plus in the case of the PHEV), will be tested for their drivability, practicality and charging requirements among others. This, the national carmaker said, will provide PDRM with practical insights into how EVs and PHEVs could fit its fleet needs. Gentari will provide free charging to streamline the process.

“We are pleased to support PDRM through this evaluation, which will provide valuable insights into the usability and suitability of electrified vehicles for their requirements,” said deputy CEO Abdul Rashid bin Musa. “As more government agencies explore electrified mobility, Pro-Net [its new energy vehicle subsidiary] remains committed to working closely with our government partners and supporting Malaysia’s transition towards a more sustainable mobility ecosystem.”

Proton eMas 5, eMas 7 EV and PHEV to undergo PDRM police car testing – Gentari to provide free charging

Proton stated this deepening of Pro-Net’s relationship with PDRM could open the door for its eMas models to be adopted for routine police operational duties – including crime-prevention patrols (i.e. a cop car) – subject to the outcome of the evaluation and future government considerations.

It added that the evaluation comes amid growing interest among government ministries and agencies in exploring adding EVs and hybrids into their fleet, and that it aims to provide these agencies with first-hand experience of its models to support their assessments. The collaboration, it said, would also help provide “valuable insights into the requirements of institutional and fleet users.”

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