Volvo Car Malaysia’s ‘Selamat’ campaign wins big at the 2026 Malaysia Effie Awards – Grand Effie, BotY prizes

In Cars, Local News, Volvo / by Danny Tan / 17 September 2026 2:16 pm

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) won big at the 2026 Malaysia Effie Awards, and the unprecedented clean sweep included the prestigious Grand Effie and the Brand of the Year title. Volvo – which lead agencies are Grey Malaysia and Invictus Blue – also became the first automotive brand in the marketing award show’s history to take home a Gold Effie.

The plaudits for its ‘Selamat’ campaign is a ‘landmark achievement that establishes a new benchmark for marketing effectiveness and consumer connection in Malaysia’, VCM said in a statement.

Launched earlier this year, the campaign cut through a crowded automotive landscape by introducing what appeared to be an entirely new car brand called Selamat. Teased via a camo-wrapped ES90, digital outdoor displays and social channels, the reveal ‘inverted industry conventions’ – Selamat was not an upstart EV challenger, but rather Volvo renewing a 60-year safety promise to Malaysians.

“In a competitive market where every brand claim advanced technology, safety risks becoming just another feature – spoken about, but rarely felt. The objective of Selamat was never about making noise, but about placing human life back at the absolute core of mobility,” said Patricia Yaw, sales and marketing director at VCM.

“To receive this level of recognition from the Effies is deeply humbling. It shows that when you approach an audience with genuine cultural empathy, that emotional connection naturally translates into meaningful, lasting impact,” she added.

VCM explained that while selamat is part of a daily greeting (selamat pagi and selamat jalan for instance), the word in isolation stands for the universal necessity of human safety. The team grounded this concept in a sobering reality that road accidents remain a leading cause of death for young Malaysians.

In confronting this reality, the campaign reinforced a critical message: Selamat reminds us that safety isn’t only about when things go right but being protected when things go wrong. While many brands can talk about safety, Volvo Cars has spent 99 years earning the undeniable right to own it, the company says.

“Rather than leaning into conventional feature lists or technical jargon, Volvo anchored the narrative in lived human reality. The emotional resonance of this truth achieved a staggering 90.8% in measurable response, cementing a powerful and undeniable national association: Selamat itu Volvo, and Volvo itu Selamat.

“By diving deep into what protection means for everyday people, the campaign forged a profound connection with Malaysians, proving that safety is a shared cultural value and shifting road safety from a regulatory mandate into a shared national culture,” VCM added.

Selamat’s camo car, cryptic outdoor ads and online campaign teasing a ‘new car brand’

With Selamat continuing as an enduring thematic platform for VCM moving forward, Malaysians can expect further educational initiatives, immersive on-ground experiences and purpose-led campaigns designed to champion safer mobility and community well-being nationwide.

I remember a time when Volvo wanted to shed its safe and ‘boring’ image, perhaps glancing enviously at the more ‘exciting’ performance attributes other premium marques were associated with. But Volvo is safe, and safe is good – we know that, you know that, and non ‘car people’ also know that. It’s good then to see the Swedish brand doubling down on its enduring USP and being recognised for it. Congratulations!