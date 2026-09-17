Volvo EX30 now priced at RM198,888 for MY2027 in Malaysia – sole Ultra variant renamed to P5 Long Range

In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, Volvo / by Jonathan James Tan / 17 September 2026 7:49 pm

The Volvo EX30 is now priced at RM198,888 for the 2027 model year in Malaysia, which is RM10k less than the one-motor Ultra we had before (the RM228,888 two-motor Ultra Twin Performance has been replaced by the recently-launched RM218,888 EX30 Cross Country), and rebates up to RM10,888 can be had currently.

The variant has changed its name from Ultra to P5 Long Range (although the tailgate badge, funnily enough, says Extended Range). Otherwise, it’s pretty much unchanged, being still locally-assembled (CKD) in Shah Alam.

The 272 PS/343 Nm one-motor RWD SUV retains its 69 kWh NMC battery, 5.3-second 0-100 km/h time and max 175 kW DC rate, but there are extremely minor changes to the claimed WLTP range and 10-80% charging time – 475 km versus 476 before, and 27 minutes versus 28 before.

You can have your 2027 EX30 in Cloud Blue, Crystal White, Vapour Grey or Onyx Black (this black was dropped with the 2025 CKD car; now it’s back). Interior’s the same Indigo affair with fabric and Nordico upholstery, accompanied by recycled denim decor panels and blue air vents.

The kit list continues to feature 19-inch five-spoke alloys with 245/45 tyres, full ADAS including Pilot Assist ACC, dual-zone air-con, powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 360 camera, a power tailgate, Digital Key Plus, Harman Kardon sound and a 12.3-inch touch-screen with built-in Google.

The Volvo EX30 first hit our shores in September 2024, fully imported (CBU) from China. At launch there were three variants priced between RM189k and RM229k, but local assembly (CKD) in early 2025 dropped the base Plus variant. MY2026 then jettisoned the range-topping Ultra Twin Performance, whose reincarnation is the RM10k-cheaper Cross Country, launched just days ago.