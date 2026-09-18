2027 Volvo XC90 – T8 Long Range AWD PHEV from XC60, 162 km WLTP EV range, Google Gemini AI

In Cars, International News, Volvo / by Jonathan Lee / 18 September 2026 5:23 pm

Aside from revealing the facelifted XC60, Volvo also announced some changes for the XC90, which receives the same long range plug-in hybrid option from its smaller sibling. This adds to the comprehensive second facelift it received in 2024.

The big news is the much larger battery, which has more than doubled from 18.8 kWh to 41.2 kWh. Rather than being integrated into the spine of the car, this pack is now fully mounted under the floor, which will likely have an impact on packaging. The move has, of course, also had a commensurate effect on pure electric range, jumping from 77 km to a very respectable 162 km on the WLTP cycle. Total range is rated at up to 1,097 km.

This time, the sole petrol-electric option is the T8 AWD, and as per the previous model, the European version shifts more power to the rear electric motor, a stouter 177 PS/309 Nm unit. The 2.0 litre turbo engine has been made less powerful and is now in the same 250 PS/360 Nm tune as the B5, resulting in a total system output of 461 PS and 759 Nm of torque.

With the eight-speed auto, the T8 gets from zero to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds. It remains to be seen if this tune will be offered in other markets; in Malaysia, the current car uses a 317 PS/400 Nm engine and a 145 PS electric motor for a combined 462 PS and 709 Nm.

As with the XC60, the one downside of retaining the old car’s design is that there’s no space to fit a CCS2 DC fast charging port. As such, you can only plug up to an 11 kW AC wallbox for a full charge in four hours.

Beyond the revised powertrain, the XC90 is basically identical to before. Same redesigned front fascia, same criss-cross grille, same rear end (albeit with what looks to be a very slightly reprofiled valance), same revamped interior with an iPad of an 11.2-inch portrait touchscreen stuck onto the dashboard. That display now offers Google Gemini generative AI voice control.

Safety-wise, the XC90 comes with Volvo’s latest driver assist tech, with the usual autonomous emergency braking with intersection and oncoming lane collision avoidance, evasive steering assist, Pilot Assist Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functionality with lane change assist, blind spot monitoring, front and rear cross traffic alert, traffic sign recognition, speed limit assist and a door opening warning. As per the XC60, production begins in the fourth quarter of the year.